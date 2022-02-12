24 everyday things my husband does that says 'I love you' more than chocolate on Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day is coming up, and every year I say, “I don’t really need anything.” Secretly, however, I’m hoping my husband will do something extra special to show just how much he loves me.

But after 13 years — 13 Valentine’s Days spent together — I need to have a little perspective.

You don't need chocolate and roses on Valentine's Day (or any other holiday for that matter) to show someone just how much you care about them. Sure, those kinds of things are nice, but it’s important to focus on appreciating the regular, every-day gestures that say "I love you."

With that in mind, here are 24 everyday things my husband does that really show me how much he loves me.

1. Taking the kids to school on early mornings.

2. Helping me with my technology deficiencies.

3. Sending me articles he thinks I'll find interesting.

4. Letting me use his favorite T-shirts as pajamas.

5. Making dinner with me each night.

6. Knowing how to do the water softener salt.