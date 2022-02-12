24 everyday things my husband does that says 'I love you' more than chocolate on Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day is coming up, and every year I say, “I don’t really need anything.” Secretly, however, I’m hoping my husband will do something extra special to show just how much he loves me.
But after 13 years — 13 Valentine’s Days spent together — I need to have a little perspective.
You don't need chocolate and roses on Valentine's Day (or any other holiday for that matter) to show someone just how much you care about them. Sure, those kinds of things are nice, but it’s important to focus on appreciating the regular, every-day gestures that say "I love you."
With that in mind, here are 24 everyday things my husband does that really show me how much he loves me.
1. Taking the kids to school on early mornings.
2. Helping me with my technology deficiencies.
3. Sending me articles he thinks I'll find interesting.
4. Letting me use his favorite T-shirts as pajamas.
5. Making dinner with me each night.
6. Knowing how to do the water softener salt.
7. Being the first to apologize.
8. Allowing me to choose the TV show (admit it, you actually liked "The Crown").
9. Spontaneous hugs.
10. Always doing the dishes because he knows how much I hate doing them.
11. Plucking a chin hair I can't find.
12. Slow dancing in the kitchen.
13. Picking up my favorite candy or snack at the store without being asked.
14. Sharing his food at restaurants, even though it drives him crazy.
15. Knowing how I like my coffee.
16. Putting his phone down when we’re spending time together.
17. Packing the kids' lunches the night before so it's one less thing for me to do in the morning.
18. Kissing my forehead before he leaves for work in the morning.
19. Using my first name with affection.
20. Supporting my endeavors and encouraging me — always.
21. Knowing how to pick the produce at the grocery store.
22. Asking me how my day was and showing legitimate interest in my work.
23. Letting me pick the music in the car.
24. Choosing to make time for me each day.
Each of those gestures, year after year, are better than a dozen roses or a box of chocolate. How does your significant other show their love in everyday gestures?
***
Shea Saladee lives in Papillion with her husband, Brent, and their three children. She works as an instructor at the University of Nebraska Omaha.