25 ways to fill the rest of summer vacation you might not have thought of before

4. Go ape Treetop Adventures. Adventurers and thrill-seekers can try their hand at one of three attractions at Go Ape Treetop Adventure, Mahoney State Park's rope and zip line course. Treetop Adventure features 40 suspended rope and steel cable bridges and other challenges on six courses in the forest canopy. Each ends with a zip line ride to a soft landing in wood chips. The Treetop Journey course, suspended 25 feet above ground, features tree-to-tree crossings, including 20 obstacles and two zip lines. In the Monkey Drop, participants climb up to a 40-foot platform where they jump in a 10-foot free fall before being lowered back to the ground. There are height and weight limits for each. Located at Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, Exit 426 off I-80. A state park permit is required; cost ranges from $14.95 to $59.95; goape.com/location/nebraska-ashland .

5. Perseid Meteor Shower. The Perseids are a strong meteor shower that produce rich and bright streaks. This year, you will see activity from July 17 to Aug. 26, with the peak on the night of Aug. 11-12. If there's a clear sky, the Perseids will have a meteor rate of about 100 visible "shooting stars" per hour. In more typical viewing conditions, people will see one Perseid per minute. To best view a meteor shower, get away from city lights and give your eyes about a half hour to adjust to the dark (and avoid looking at your cellphone if you get bored). A good philosophy is to lie on your back and look straight up. That way you take in as much of the sky as you can. Viewers can start observing around 11 p.m. local time, when the rates of shooting stars increase, and can watch the sky until dawn.