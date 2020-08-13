3 absurd little bright sides to the madness that is the coronavirus pandemic

On Tuesday I took my daughter to her first day of kindergarten. She’s the youngest of five, so you’d think I’d be used to the feelings these monumental drop-offs elicit, right?
Wrong. I’m not, and I sobbed along to the "Frozen 2" soundtrack all the way home.
But it wasn’t quite as emotionally tough as it’d been with the other kids, and it actually seemed easier than her first day of preschool had been.
Why? Because of coronavirus. I was so caught up in the stressors of "Will they or won’t they start? Will everyone wear their masks? How will they have recess? Is this even remotely safe?" etc., that I didn’t have time to go through the mental montage of her first five years of life and mourn the closure of that era.
I was distracted by the chaos.
So I guess that is a strange bright side to the pandemic; it’s so terrible that it makes everything else more tolerable. This started me looking for other absurd little bright sides to this madness:
Masks and make-up
I reached for my lipstick when we pulled into the school parking lot and then I realized it's now a non-issue. Gloss, stick, pencil — whatever you use to color your lips can take a big old nap in the make-up bag for a while. In fact, we can actually start drawing a big oval around our nose and mouth, tracing the mask’s edge to make a make-up free zone. Why bother with foundation, powder and the like when no one’s going to see that area? I mean really, if you think about it, the middle-bottom of my face should have the supple, soft skin of a much younger person by the time this is over, right?
Easier school drop-off and pick-up
The rules and regulations of local schools are fluid right now, changing on almost a daily basis. But my daughter’s elementary school is encouraging parents to stay in their cars when dropping off and picking up to ensure people aren’t congregating on school grounds and encroaching upon social distancing measures.
Do you realize what this means? Staying in your car means no one can see what you’re wearing. Staying in your car means you can wolf down a burrito while you wait for your kid instead of talking to other parents. Staying in your car, my friends, means you can read a book or take a nap while waiting for the release bell.
I hate COVID-19 as much as the next guy, but dang I love staying in my car.
Mask of invisibility
When I’m wearing my mask, I feel utterly unrecognizable. That may or may not be the case, but it gives me the swagger of a much cooler person. I go to Target for my drive-up order, get out and pop the trunk in my paint-stained flannel pants and stockinged feet. I don’t give a single little care who sees me. No one can tell who I am so it’s totally fine.
There’s nothing funny about coronavirus, but there’s something to be said for finding the bright side in a tough situation — no matter how silly and unimportant it might be. So why not laugh at the ludicrousness of our new normal?
Lynn Kirkle is an author and lives in Omaha with her husband and five kids. She writes twice a month for momaha.com and can be found at www.lynnpainter.com or on Twitter @LAPainter.
