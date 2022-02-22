3 books to read to your toddler again and again…and again

There are few things in the world I love more than children and books. But there is a reason the saying “too much of a good thing” exists — because it’s true.

No matter how much you love your child and books, at some point when you are reading the same book to your toddler for what feels like the millionth time, you’re going to think some variation of “Oh dear God, not again.”

Before I was a parent, I dreamed of having a child of my own who would snuggle up into my lap to read. And don’t get me wrong — that experience is everything I hoped it would be and more. Every single day I am grateful I get to experience those sweet, cuddly moments with my daughter.

But that being said, some toddler books are simply not made for repeat reading by adults and they can begin to grate on your nerves. To put it more bluntly — toddler books can get annoying, fast. When this happens, it takes me out of the moment and instead of feeling grateful for reading time with my daughter, I find myself wanting to be doing something, anything else.

To avoid that, I try to pick books my daughter and I both enjoy. That way, I’m less annoyed, more engaged, and my daughter and I can both have fun reading together.

Here are some of my go-to toddler books that I don’t mind reading again and again … and again:

• "Love You Forever" by Robert Munsch

Published in 1986, "Love You Forever" is as relevant today as it was 35 years ago. I remember reading this book when I was a kid. Now, reading it as a mom myself, I look at it differently, but I love it all the same. It's a comforting story about the love between parents and children that weathers all the growing pains of life — toddler tantrums, the teenage years and everything in between.

The story opens with a new mother rocking her baby to sleep while she sings: “I’ll love you forever, I’ll like you for always, As long as I’m living my baby you’ll be.” Throughout the book, the mother sings her son the same song as he grows up — when he’s a toddler, 9-year-old, teenager and young man. The book comes full circle when on the last page the son is singing the same song to his newborn daughter.

It’s a sweet story, but it also doesn’t gloss over the fact that sometimes parenting is hard. For example, as a mom of a toddler, I can particularly relate to the section when the son is 2 years old and the mother says “This kid is driving me CRAZY!” This book is an important reminder that, yeah, sometimes our kids will drive us crazy, but that doesn’t mean we won’t love them forever and like them for always anyway.

• "Escargot" by Dashka Slater

This book is absolutely ridiculous, and that is why I love it so much. Most toddler books are ridiculous. The story lines make no sense and sometimes there are no story lines at all. The brilliance of Escargot is that it leans into that. It owns the fact that it is ridiculous, and that’s what makes it so refreshing.

"Escargot" is about a French snail — aptly named Escargot — who wears a beret and a jaunty, red scarf, and is traveling to a salad at the end of the book. The book is written so that Escargot appears to be talking directly to the reader, and as Escargot slithers to the salad, he tries to convince the reader to say that snails are their favorite animal. He also talks about how much he enjoys salads with “croutons and a light vinaigrette and absolutely no carrots.”

When Escargot finally reaches the salad at the end of the book, he discovers he actually likes carrots after all. That’s it, that’s all that happens in this book, but the story is so lovely and weird you’ll be happy to have gone along for the ride.

• "I Like Myself!" by Karen Beaumont

Sometimes, kids’ books say things adults need to hear, too. "I Like Myself!" does that well. The book focuses on a young girl who does something that shouldn’t feel so revolutionary, but does — she likes herself, just as she is.

Over the course of the book, the girl talks about everything she likes about herself and how there’s no one else she’d rather be. Here’s a sample of her unapologetic self-acceptance: “Inside, outside, upside down, from head to toe and all around, I like it all! It all is me! And me is all I want to be.”

In a world where there is so much pressure to change who we are to make other people like us, "I Like Myself!" is an important reminder that we need to like ourselves, too. Does this message go above my toddler daughter’s head? Probably. But it’s a message that bears repeating again and again anyway.

***

Ashley Strehle Hartman is a freelance writer and children’s book author. She and her husband have one daughter. Learn more about Hartman’s work and books at ashleystrehlehartman.com.