3 crafts to get kids excited for St. Patrick's Day

My husband’s family is very Irish. And they all love it.

Kevin took a trip to Ireland with his dad and siblings several years ago. And on the big day, they like to go out and celebrate.

I, on the other hand, am not Irish. I never really celebrated the day (aside from wearing green so I don’t get pinched!) before I met Kevin.

Since moving to our house and having kids, we’ve started our own little traditions of decorating the house, wearing green on St. Patrick’s Day, marching in the St. Patrick’s Day parade in downtown Omaha and making fun little crafts to honor the Coffey heritage.

Here are three to try.

Leprechaun hats

What you’ll need:

• Popsicle sticks — regular and mini size

• Paint (green and black)

• Felt (black and gold)

• Ribbon (green, black, white or gold)

• Hot glue gun

What you’ll do:

1. Paint your popsicle sticks green and black. For the brim of the hat, you’ll need two regular-sized green popsicle sticks. The top of the hat will consist of four short green sticks and two short black sticks.

2. Once those are dry, stick them together using your hot glue gun.

3. Cut out a square piece of the gold felt. This will be your buckle. Then cut out a smaller square of the black felt. Hot glue the black to the top of the gold. Then, hot glue that to the center of the black popsicle sticks.

4. Finally, cut out a length of ribbon and hot glue the ends to form a loop so you can hang the hat. You’re finished!

(Source: Fireflies + Mudpies)

Rainbow cloud craft

What you’ll need:

• Construction paper in white, red, orange, yellow, green, blue and violet

• Cardstock

• String

• Glue

• Scissors

• Hole punch

What you’ll do:

1. First, cut the cardstock into an oval shape that is 7 by 4 inches long. Using a hole punch, make two holes in the back to thread the string on so you can hang the finished masterpiece up.

2. To make the cloud, cut out a bunch of circles in the white construction paper. I cut out about 20 circles that were about two inches in diameter.

3. Glue the white circles to the oval cardstock to form the cloud.

4. Cut out long strips (mine are 11 inches) of the colored cardstock.

5. Glue the strips to the back of the oval so it looks like they’re coming out of the cloud.

6. To finish, place a bowl of treats underneath the rainbow.

(Source: Snap.Scrap.Blog.Tweet!)

St. Patrick’s Day wreath

What you’ll need:

• Paper plate

• Green watercolor paint

• Felt or construction paper in different shades of green

• Ribbon

• Glue

• Hole punch

What you’ll do:

1. First, cut out the center of the paper plate. Using the watercolor paint, let your kids cover the entire plate with color.

2. Cut out shamrock shapes in the felt or construction paper (you can also buy premade shamrock shapes, which is what I did). Once the plate is dry, glue them to it.

3. Using the hole punch, create a hole in the top to hang your wreath.

Happy St. Patrick’s Day!

