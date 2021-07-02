3 DIY Fourth of July crafts you'll love displaying at home year after year

Over the years, I have amassed a few different craft projects for each holiday that rolls around.

I could just buy all the super cute holiday-related decorations at craft stores, but I really enjoy crafting on my own. And making something extra special by hand to display for an upcoming holiday is even better.

Below are three Fourth of July crafts I’ve put together and that I love getting out year after year.

Fourth of July wreath

What you’ll need:

• Metal wreath frame

• Clothespins

• Red, white and blue spray paint

• Small wooden stars

Directions:

1. First, you’ll want to add your clothespins to the wreath so you know exactly how many you’ll need. That way you can then section them out so your red, white and blue sections are even. My metal frame is 18-inches and took about 75 clothespins to fill.

2. Then, paint clothespin sections in red, white and blue, and paint your stars white.