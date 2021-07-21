3 guidelines for getting your baby to sleep through the night

Getting a baby to sleep through the night can be one of the most difficult challenges parents face. Many parents wake up three or four times a night to soothe their baby or toddler back to sleep.

On the other hand, teaching a child to sleep through the night can be one of the most rewarding accomplishments for both the child and the parent. For the parent, an uninterrupted seven or eight hours of sleep is well needed and deserved. For the baby, learning to fall asleep on his or her own — and back to sleep when he or she wakes up — teaches valuable skills baby will use as he or she grows into toddlerhood and childhood.

Children depend on parents to help them develop good sleep habits. In order to do so, it is important to have a sensible plan that both parents agree to and stick with. The earlier the guidelines for sleep are established, the easier it will be to prevent sleep problems in the future.

Parents can teach their baby good sleep habits starting in the newborn period. This is the time to begin teaching baby how to fall asleep on his or her own and, as baby grows, continue to sleep throughout the night. At around 2 to 3 months of age, many babies begin to sleep through the night. By following a few simple guidelines, parents can be on their way to a stress-free, sleep-filled night.