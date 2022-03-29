3 guiding principles this couple uses to keep their teens responsible, kind on the internet

Over our 15 years of parenting, my husband, Zach, and I have noticed a common theme for our five children.

They do better with more responsibility, not less.

This means they are better behaved, more engaged, more respectful and less likely to pick fights with their siblings or get into unnecessary trouble when we give them as much ownership over their day-to-day lives as possible.

When we decided it was time to equip our oldest kiddos with smart phones, we applied this principle. But it has never been more important as we allow our teen girls access to social media.

Social media can be one of the most destructive influences in a teen’s life. Whether it's from the trouble that comes at them from outside sources, or the trouble they find all on their own.

It’s a scary thing to give your precious child access to the internet. And as good at monitoring their online behavior as we’d like to believe we are, there is no possible way to catch everything.

All these kids need is an account name and a password, and they can delete and download forbidden apps at will. All they need is a good sense of how to delete browsing history, comments or access to apps that self-delete after so many hours.

And teens just have that natural knack for how to get away with all of it.

Knowing this, we approached social media by putting the responsibility for good behavior in our teens’ court. Zach and I could spend hours everyday helicoptering around all their apps, texts and messages, but we’re both too busy for that. And, more importantly, that kind of micromanaging behavior wouldn’t teach the girls anything.

They might live every day in fear of disobeying their parents — or more likely getting caught — but they wouldn’t gather the tools to navigate the internet and social media on their own. Tools they will need very soon as they step into adulthood.

This approach hasn’t worked itself out perfectly, but the results have far exceeded our expectations. Here are a few guiding principles we’ve instituted over social media to help keep our teens responsible and kind on the internet.

1. Before they’re allowed to download a social media app, we go into extensive detail that nothing they post on the internet can be deleted. Once it is out in the world, it is there to stay. We show them examples from my Facebook posts 15 years ago. Posts that are relatively harmless but incredibly embarrassing. One of the hardest things to convince a teen about is long-term consequences. Their brains are still developing and their tendency is to ignore consequences altogether in favor of the right here, right now. But real-life examples put social media into perspective for them. They know they’re not going to be 13 and 15 forever. We remind them of what their 23 and 25 selves will think. Or their 33 and 35 selves. Will what they post one day hinder a job interview? Scare away a boyfriend or husband? Give them a reputation they can never recover from? Social media can be incredibly fun at their age. But it can also turn dark and damaging too quickly. Perspective helps self-curate their posts and interactions.

2. Zach and I must be friended on every account. Thankfully, we live in a day and age where our kids aren’t just friends with us, but usually their friends also friend request us. This gives us the ability to keep an eye on their activity from a distance. When my kids know their posts are going to be seen by their parents, they act better naturally. And we have a firm secret account policy. If any of our kids are caught with secret accounts, social media and their smart phone will disappear immediately. They will live out the rest of their time in our house with a flip phone. End of story. Zero tolerance policy.

3. We introduce social media on a tiered approach. The smart phone comes first. They spend two years proving their responsibility with just that. Texting, games with messaging capability, internet, etc., are the first step to proving to us they can handle the burden of social media. Once they’re 13, we allow Instagram, which is fun and low key. But mostly it's easy to monitor. Another year and a half of only that and they’re allowed to go where the rest of their friends are — TikTok and Snap Chat.

Neither of my kids have had a perfect experience with their phones, but we’ve found the hardest transition to be in the two-year period without social media, when they’re just introduced to the power of a smart phone. They spend those two years failing, making mistakes and paying the consequences so that by the time they’re allowed to get social media, a lot of their struggles have been worked out of their system. And they’ve gained needed wisdom to navigate social media.

At the end of the day, this time and our home are the safest places for them to mess up. While it’s hard to come to terms with who your kiddo can be online, safe and protected in your home is the best place they can make big mistakes — because you, the parent, are still there to catch them and help them recover. And most importantly, help them move on in better behavior.

By giving them the responsibility of keeping a good reputation, protecting themselves and their bodies, and treating everyone with kindness and empathy, we avoid a lot of the worst mistakes completely. Teens need to learn the responsibility of keeping themselves safe so that one day, when they’re adults and no longer in our care, they can continue to do so without our safety net of protection.

* * *

Rachel Higginson is a married mom to five kids. She is a New York Times and USA Today bestselling author who has received a Utopia Award for Best Contemporary Romance and Penned Con Award for Best Novella Series. She lives in Omaha.