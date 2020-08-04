3 healthy smoothie recipes kids will love for breakfast or as an after-school snack

Smoothies are good any time time of day. But we especially like these for breakfast or an after-school snack.
Chocolate Avocado Peanut Butter Smoothie
This creamy, thick concoction tastes just like a milkshake, but is totally guilt-free. That’s a win-win! (Recipe makes two servings.)
Ingredients:
• ½ medium avocado
• 1 medium ripe frozen banana
• 2 tablespoons cocoa powder
• 3 tablespoons creamy peanut butter
• 1½ cups unsweetened vanilla almond milk (more or less to desired consistency)
• 1½ tablespoons maple syrup (more or less to taste)
• ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
Directions:
1. Add all ingredients to a blender with liquid on the bottom.
2. Blend on high for 2 to 4 minutes, or until smooth and creamy.
3. Add milk, as necessary, to reach desired thickness.
(Source: cookienameddesire.com)
Orange Creamsicle Smoothie
If you love orange creamsicles and Orange Julius, this smoothie has your name written all over it. Bonus: Every sip will feel like summer. (Recipe makes two servings.)
Ingredients:
• 1 frozen ripe banana, peeled & sliced
• 2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
• ½ cup orange juice
• ¾ cup vanilla Greek yogurt
• 1 orange, peeled and sliced
• 2 teaspoons orange zest (optional)
Directions:
1. On high, blend the frozen banana chunks, vanilla and orange juice together until thick, creamy and smooth, about 3 minutes.
2. Scrape down the sides of the blender as needed. Add the yogurt, orange and orange zest (if using). Blend until well-combined.
(Source: sallysbakingaddiction.com)
PB&J Smoothie
One sip and you’ll be hooked. Fortifed, too. This recipe is packed with protein. (Recipe makes two servings.)
• 1 cup frozen strawberries
• 1 frozen banana
• ¼ cup peanut butter, plus more for garnish
• 1 cup almond milk
• 2 tablespoon fresh strawberries, chopped
Directions:
1. Combine frozen strawberries, frozen banana, peanut butter and almond milk in a blender and blend on high until smooth.
2. Pour into 2 glasses and garnish with drizzled peanut butter and fresh strawberry slices.
(Source: delish.com)
***
This article originally appeared in the August 2020 issue of the Momaha Magazine.
