3 healthy smoothie recipes kids will love for breakfast or as an after-school snack
3 healthy smoothie recipes kids will love for breakfast or as an after-school snack

Smoothies are good any time time of day. But we especially like these for breakfast or an after-school snack.

Chocolate Avocado Peanut Butter Smoothie

This creamy, thick concoction tastes just like a milkshake, but is totally guilt-free. That’s a win-win! (Recipe makes two servings.)

Ingredients:

• ½ medium avocado

• 1 medium ripe frozen banana

• 2 tablespoons cocoa powder

• 3 tablespoons creamy peanut butter

• 1½ cups unsweetened vanilla almond milk (more or less to desired consistency)

• 1½ tablespoons maple syrup (more or less to taste)

• ½ teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions:

1. Add all ingredients to a blender with liquid on the bottom.

2. Blend on high for 2 to 4 minutes, or until smooth and creamy.

3. Add milk, as necessary, to reach desired thickness.

(Source: cookienameddesire.com)

Orange Creamsicle Smoothie

If you love orange creamsicles and Orange Julius, this smoothie has your name written all over it. Bonus: Every sip will feel like summer. (Recipe makes two servings.)

Ingredients:

• 1 frozen ripe banana, peeled & sliced

• 2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

• ½ cup orange juice

• ¾ cup vanilla Greek yogurt

• 1 orange, peeled and sliced

• 2 teaspoons orange zest (optional)

Directions:

1. On high, blend the frozen banana chunks, vanilla and orange juice together until thick, creamy and smooth, about 3 minutes.

2. Scrape down the sides of the blender as needed. Add the yogurt, orange and orange zest (if using). Blend until well-combined.

(Source: sallysbakingaddiction.com)

PB&J Smoothie

One sip and you’ll be hooked. Fortifed, too. This recipe is packed with protein. (Recipe makes two servings.)

• 1 cup frozen strawberries

• 1 frozen banana

• ¼ cup peanut butter, plus more for garnish

• 1 cup almond milk

• 2 tablespoon fresh strawberries, chopped

Directions:

1. Combine frozen strawberries, frozen banana, peanut butter and almond milk in a blender and blend on high until smooth.

2. Pour into 2 glasses and garnish with drizzled peanut butter and fresh strawberry slices.

(Source: delish.com)

***

This article originally appeared in the August 2020 issue of the Momaha Magazine.

kiley.cruse@owh.com, 402-444-1374

