3 homemade treats you can feel good about giving your dog

Our fur babies are family, and like any good pet parent, you should know what’s in the food you’re giving them. The ingredients for these pooch-approved treats most likely are in your own pantry.

P.B. & Banana Biscuits

Ingredients:

• 1 cup whole wheat flour

• ¾ cup dog-safe creamy peanut butter

• 1 whole banana

Directions:

1. Heat oven to 350 F.

2. Combine all ingredients in a bowl and mix well to form a thick dough.

3. Form the dough into a large ball. On a flat, floured surface, roll out dough to about ¼ inch thick.

4. Using a cookie cutter, cut out pieces until you’ve used all the dough. 5. Place pieces on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper and bake for 10-12 minutes or until firm.

5. Let cool completely before serving. Store in refrigerator for up to one week.

Note: Dog-safe peanut butter is one that doesn’t contain xylitol, a harmful sweetener. Most leading brands are xylitol-free.

(Source: dogvills.com)

Doggie Delights

Ingredients:

• 1 cup whole wheat flour

• 1 cup oats

• ½ cup flax seed

• ½ cup beef broth

• ¼ cup dog-safe peanut butter (xylitol-free)

Directions:

1. Heat oven to 350 F.

2. In a medium bowl, mix flour, oats and flax seed. Stir in beef broth and peanut butter to form a thick dough. Add more broth, if necessary.

3. Form dough into a large ball. Next, on a flat, floured surface, roll out dough to about ¼ inch thick.

4. Using a cookie cutter, cut out pieces until you’ve used all the dough.

5. Place cutout pieces on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper and bake for 20 minutes or until golden.

6. Let cool completely before serving. Store in refrigerator for about one week.

(Source: kitchenconfidante.com)

Frozen Apple Dog Treats

Ingredients:

• 2 apples

• 1 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt

• Water

Directions:

1. Slice two apples into small sections, removing the seeds and core.

2. In a blender, mix the apple slices and yogurt. Add water, if necessary; the consistency should be liquidy.

3. Pour the mixture into an ice cube tray. Place in freezer until frozen solid.

4. Serve outdoors — to avoid messes as treats thaw.

(Source: irresistablepets.net)

