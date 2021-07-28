3 important back-to-school tips for parents

It’s the end of July and it’s hot. Summer is in full swing and the last thing most people want to think about is school.

Now is the best time to start talking about the next school year. Here are some tips for parents to get the school year off to a great start.

1. Wake-times and bedtimes. Mimic the wake time and bedtime that will be needed once school starts. If your child’s summer schedule has been significantly different from the school year routine (around three hours or more), then you may need extra time to make the transition. Keep a consistent wake time, even on weekends, and refrain from naps for school-age children. If your child is having a hard time falling asleep at the target bedtime, push back the time to within 30 minutes of when they’re likely to fall asleep and then gradually adjust it to be closer to the expected time.

2. Morning routine expectations. If your child struggles with organization or attention difficulties, mornings can be especially difficult. First go through a few dry runs and identify where struggles occur. Then put a system in place to help motivate your child during the morning routine, limit demands because consequences are difficult to implement on a time schedule, give yourself enough time to get ready, bring out your positive vibes and keep your cool!