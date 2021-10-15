3 impossibly cute and ridiculously easy crafts for Halloween

Halloween will be here before you know it. Try adding some silly fun to your Halloween party with these googly-eye crafts.

Candy Bar Mummy

Here’s a riddle, just for giggles: What do you call a Hershey bar in a full-body wrap?

A yummy mummy.

Here's what you'll need:

• Full-size Hershey candy bars

• White crepe paper streamers

• Black card stock

• Googly eyes, 25 mm

• Glue dots

• Scissors

Here's what you'll do:

1. Cut card stock into 2-inch-by-5¼-inch strip. Using glue dots, secure two googly eyes to the upper section of each strip.

2. Cut crepe paper into 6-foot length, approximately.

3. Cut down the center of the streamer to create two 6-foot lengths. This does not need to be precise; just eyeball it.

4. Use a glue dot to secure card stock strip to the front of the candy bar.