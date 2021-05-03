3 mimosa recipes to serve mom this Mother's Day

Mimosas are a classic brunch staple — perfect for Mother’s Day, birthdays, holidays, even a casual weekend breakfast while lounging in your favorite PJs.

Traditional mimosas combine equal parts of dry — not sweet — sparkling wine and orange juice.

For the best results, add the sparkling wine first, then top off the glasses with the orange juice. This allows the cocktail to mix together on its own as stirring will cause the wine to become flat.

There are numerous fun adaptations — we share a couple here — but for each, the key is starting with quality ingredients. Consider using fresh-squeezed orange juice and buy a sparkling wine you would drink on its own.

For children and non-alcoholic drinking adults, all of these recipes can easily be turned into mocktails. Simply substitute non-alcoholic sparkling grape juice, sparkling soda or flavored sparkling water for the sparkling wine.

Classic Mimosa

Serves 8

• 1 (750 ml) bottle chilled dry sparkling wine

• 3 cups (750 ml) chilled orange juice (freshly squeezed is best)

• ½ cup (120 ml) Grand Marnier, optional