3 mimosa recipes to serve mom this Mother's Day

Mimosas are a classic brunch staple — perfect for Mother’s Day, birthdays, holidays, even a casual weekend breakfast while lounging in your favorite PJs.
Traditional mimosas combine equal parts of dry — not sweet — sparkling wine and orange juice.
For the best results, add the sparkling wine first, then top off the glasses with the orange juice. This allows the cocktail to mix together on its own as stirring will cause the wine to become flat.
There are numerous fun adaptations — we share a couple here — but for each, the key is starting with quality ingredients. Consider using fresh-squeezed orange juice and buy a sparkling wine you would drink on its own.
For children and non-alcoholic drinking adults, all of these recipes can easily be turned into mocktails. Simply substitute non-alcoholic sparkling grape juice, sparkling soda or flavored sparkling water for the sparkling wine.
Classic Mimosa
Serves 8
• 1 (750 ml) bottle chilled dry sparkling wine
• 3 cups (750 ml) chilled orange juice (freshly squeezed is best)
• ½ cup (120 ml) Grand Marnier, optional
1. Fill 8 champagne flutes half full with chilled sparkling wine.
2. Top with orange juice.
3. Optionally, you can add 1 tablespoon Grand Marnier to each glass.
Tequila Sunrise Mimosa
This recipe is a fun, festive, boozy twist on the classic mimosa. For best results, use well-chilled ingredients.
• Tequila
• Sparkling wine
• Orange juice
• Grenadine
• Fresh orange or maraschino cherry for garnish
1. Pour 1 ounce of tequila into a champagne flute.
2. Add sparkling wine until your flute is roughly half full.
3. Pour in orange juice until the flute is mostly full, leaving about ½ inch at the top of your flute.
4. Finish by adding a large splash of grenadine to each flute. Garnish with fruit, if desired.
Sorbet Mimosas
While great for any brunch, this would also make a perfect dessert cocktail. The drink is simple, gorgeous and fully customizable — simply choose any color or flavor.
• Sorbet
• Clementine vodka, optional
• Sparkling wine
• Fresh fruit for garnish, optional
1. Fill glass with 4-5 small scoops of sorbet. (We used a melon baller.)
2. Top with 1 tablespoon vodka, if using.
3. Top with sparkling wine and garnish with fresh fruit.
Note: For a creamier drink, substitute sherbet for the sorbet.
(Adapted from www.thecookierookie.com)
***
This article originally appeared in the May 2021 issue of the Momaha Magazine.
kiley.cruse@owh.com; 402-444-1375