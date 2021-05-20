3 non-parenting books that helped me as a new mom

When I found out I was going to be a mom, I read a lot of parenting books.

They had good advice about the practical side of parenting: feeding, sleep training and the like.

But parenting isn’t just a practical experience. It’s also an emotional minefield. That’s why the books that helped me the most as a new mom weren’t the ones that talked about taking care of my baby.

The books that helped me the most weren’t parenting books at all. Instead, they were books that helped me keep things in perspective, made me laugh and gave me pep talks when I needed them the most. They were books that helped me take better care of myself so I could take better care of my daughter.

I thought I’d share them in case they can do the same for you.

"Furiously Happy: A Funny Book About Horrible Things" by Jenny Lawson

I’ve never met Jenny Lawson, but I feel like I know her. Anyone who reads anything by Lawson feels like they know her because she puts it all out there. Lawson is well known for writing honestly — and with surprising humor — about her battles with mental and physical illnesses.