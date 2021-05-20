3 non-parenting books that helped me as a new mom

When I found out I was going to be a mom, I read a lot of parenting books.
They had good advice about the practical side of parenting: feeding, sleep training and the like.
But parenting isn’t just a practical experience. It’s also an emotional minefield. That’s why the books that helped me the most as a new mom weren’t the ones that talked about taking care of my baby.
The books that helped me the most weren’t parenting books at all. Instead, they were books that helped me keep things in perspective, made me laugh and gave me pep talks when I needed them the most. They were books that helped me take better care of myself so I could take better care of my daughter.
I thought I’d share them in case they can do the same for you.
"Furiously Happy: A Funny Book About Horrible Things" by Jenny Lawson
I’ve never met Jenny Lawson, but I feel like I know her. Anyone who reads anything by Lawson feels like they know her because she puts it all out there. Lawson is well known for writing honestly — and with surprising humor — about her battles with mental and physical illnesses.
In 2010, after a series of personal tragedies, Lawson decided she was “done with sadness” and was instead going to embark on a mission to be what she called “furiously happy.” With this as her goal, Lawson embraced joy whenever she encountered it, without concern about what was proper, embarrassing or sometimes even rational. Then she wrote a book about it.
"Furiously Happy" tells the stories of Lawson’s joyful adventures, interspersed with honest essays about her depression. Like parenting, the book will make you laugh and it will make you cry.
As a new parent, "Furiously Happy" helped me keep things in perspective. It reminded me that, yes, life is hard sometimes, but like all things, hard times don’t last forever. It also reminded me to embrace joy when I could, which is why I frequently had impromptu solo dance parties to 90s hip hop in my kitchen at 2 a.m. when I tried to psych myself up to deal with another sleepless night with a crying newborn. And sure, my dance parties probably made me look like a major dork, but they also made me a happier, better mother, too, and I’ll always be grateful to Lawson for that.
"Untamed" by Glennon Doyle
Have you ever read a book that felt like it was talking directly to you? Have you ever discovered an author who seemed to take thoughts straight out of your head and put them in print? "Untamed" is that book and Doyle is that author.
Doyle made her name as a Christian mommy blogger and an author of memoirs about her life with her husband and three children. Then she met women’s soccer star, Abby Wambach, fell in love, married her and wrote "Untamed." In it, Doyle talks about how she stopped living the life she thought she was supposed to lead and started living the life she actually wanted to live.
"Untamed" should be required reading for every woman — and particularly every mother. Page 128 of the book alone says more insightful things about motherhood on one page than I’d ever read anywhere else in my life. Here’s a snippet: “Mothers have martyred themselves in their children’s names since the beginning of time…What if a responsible mother is not one who shows her children how to slowly die but how to stay wildly alive until the day she dies? What if the call of motherhood is not to be a martyr but to be a model?”
The whole book is that level of genius. Read it and then tell everyone you know to read it. It changes the way you look at parenting, at yourself and at your life. I cannot recommend it enough.
"Heart Talk: Poetic Wisdom for a Better Life" by Cleo Wade
Normally, I wouldn’t have picked up a book that mentioned poetry in its title. Poetry has never really been my thing. But (thanks to Amanda Gorman) I recently realized that poetry isn’t always rhyming verses about flowers and romance. Poetry can say important things in new ways and Cleo Wade’s "Heart Talk" does just that.
"Heart Talk" is made up of easy-to-read, short essays, poems and quotations which, as the book’s title suggests, help readers live a better life. The book is written so that you can open it at random and read what you want, when you want.
Thanks to the book’s structure and Wade’s wise but relatable writing style, you can turn to the book for pep talks whenever you need a boost. As a new parent, I was always looking for a bit of a pick-me-up and reading a few pages of this (while sipping some iced coffee) usually helped. I’ve read sections during my daughter’s naps or when I needed to take a step away because she was having a particularly toddler-like tantrum. It never fails to put me in a better mood so I can be a better mom.
Parenting is a hard job, but as Doyle is famous for saying: “We can do hard things.” These books can help.
Ashley Strehle Hartman is a freelance writer and author. She and her husband have one daughter. Learn more about Hartman’s work and books at ashleystrehlehartman.com.