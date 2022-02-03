3 of the biggest reasons your kids keep fighting, strategies to stop it

Stop the Fighting!
Often, in our parenting classes parents ask why their children just can’t seem to get along. Here are three of the biggest reasons why most kids fight and some “common sense” strategies to teach children to behave.
#1: PARENTS
One of the biggest reasons why sibling don’t get along is — you. I hate to say it, but it’s true. Our modeling, attention or responses are big motivators for children’s arguing, teasing, fighting. As parents we sometimes overreact with unreasonable consequences, under-react by ignoring their rude behavior or we react using poor modeling and limited teaching.
When siblings are not able to get along = the answer is RESTITUTION. Your children should be instructed to do three nice things for each other as assigned by a parent before getting back to anything fun. Help children change their behavior by taking on the responsibility and making up for their negative interaction by undoing or redoing their negative behavior.
#2: KIDS
The second biggest reason why siblings don’t get along is – them. Personality, development and age play a big part in children’s ability to get along. Children are learning and growing, exploring their personality, testing boundaries and trying to form their own identity. This process is happening at different speeds for each child.
When siblings are not able to understand each other = the answer is PERSPECTIVE TAKING. Instruct your children to spend short periods of time together (5 to 10 minutes – use a timer) doing something (no technology) to learn about each other. Help children change their perception of each other by giving them a different point-of-view through brief positive interactions.
#3: EDUCATION
The third biggest reason why siblings don’t get along is – environment. Some of what you are is what you experience, learn and are surrounded by. According to PEW Research when boys spend 81% of their time each week playing on video games and girls spend 77% of their time texting or talking on the phone they are losing precious time they could be learning how to be more empathetic, less solitary and able to develop the skills necessary to get along with others.
When siblings are not able to socialize with each other = the answer is SOCIAL EDUCATION. Siblings who have difficulty getting along with other siblings my simply lack the social skills. Make social skills a part of your children ability to earn allowance or the fun things in life each day. Have your children practice three times in the morning, after and evening the social skill they need to learn to get along with others.
Many parents attend our Common Sense Parenting classes to learn more about how to find practical and positive ways to deal with their children’s rude behaviors. You can learn more information by visiting http://www.boystown.org/locations/nebraska/Common-Sense-Parenting/Pages/classes.aspx