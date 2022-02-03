3 of the biggest reasons your kids keep fighting, strategies to stop it

When siblings are not able to understand each other = the answer is PERSPECTIVE TAKING. Instruct your children to spend short periods of time together (5 to 10 minutes – use a timer) doing something (no technology) to learn about each other. Help children change their perception of each other by giving them a different point-of-view through brief positive interactions.

#3: EDUCATION

The third biggest reason why siblings don’t get along is – environment. Some of what you are is what you experience, learn and are surrounded by. According to PEW Research when boys spend 81% of their time each week playing on video games and girls spend 77% of their time texting or talking on the phone they are losing precious time they could be learning how to be more empathetic, less solitary and able to develop the skills necessary to get along with others.

When siblings are not able to socialize with each other = the answer is SOCIAL EDUCATION. Siblings who have difficulty getting along with other siblings my simply lack the social skills. Make social skills a part of your children ability to earn allowance or the fun things in life each day. Have your children practice three times in the morning, after and evening the social skill they need to learn to get along with others.