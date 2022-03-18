3 potty training books your toddler will actually want to read

Like many children of the 90s, I loved the Harry Potter books.

Sure, the title character, Harry Potter, was okay. But I wasn’t reading the Harry Potter books for him. No, in my mind at least, Harry was just a secondary character to the real hero of the series — Harry’s friend Hermione Granger.

I loved Hermione. She was smart, strong and she always seemed to have the answers, because she knew where to turn when she had questions — to books. Ron, Harry’s best friend and (Hermione’s future husband), said this about Hermione in the second book of the series: “Because that’s what Hermione does…When in doubt, go to the library.”

That strategy makes sense to me, too. So, when I have a challenge I don’t know how to face, I follow my hero’s lead and I go to the library. I get books to help me, and now that I’m a mom, I get books to help my daughter, too.

That’s why my daughter has lots of books to help her with her next challenge — potty training. Here are her three favorites:

• "Let’s Go to the Potty! A Potty Training Book for Toddlers" by Allison Jandu

Let’s Go to the Potty! is written by Allison Jandu, a professional potty training consultant. Before reading about Jandu, I had no idea that professional potty training consultants existed, because I assumed it was a job no one would actually want. But if "Let’s Go to the Potty!" is any indication, Jandu does truly find joy in the potty training process.

Jandu’s short, sweet picture book "Let’s Go to the Potty!" introduces kids to potty training basics in a way that’s easy to understand and fun to read. The story follows a baby through their potty training journey from the moment they get their own potty until they graduate to “big-kid undies.” Along the way, it covers all the usual potty training milestones, including the inevitable accidents.

The main character is deliberately gender neutral so it’s easy for all children to see themselves in the story, and the illustrations by Luke Scriven are so cute it’s borderline ridiculous.

• "The New Potty" by Gina and Mercer Mayer

I’m a sucker for Mercer Mayer books. Growing up, I was a big fan of Mayer’s Little Critter book series and that fondness hasn’t worn off with age. When I was looking for potty training books for my daughter and stumbled upon "The New Potty," which featured the family from the Little Critter series, I knew I had to get it.

Originally published in 1992, "The New Potty" still holds up today because it keeps things simple. In the story, the main character of the series, Little Critter, is helping his little sister learn how to use the potty. Throughout his sister’s potty training process, Little Critter brings his usual blend of sweetness with a dash of sass that I found so amusing as a kid. The book is chock-full of nostalgia for me and my daughter seems to enjoy it, too, so it’s a win-win.

• "A Potty for Me!" a Karen Katz lift-the-flap instruction manual

My daughter can’t get enough of books with interesting pages. If there are pop-ups or tabs to pull or flaps to lift — she’s a fan. One of her new favorites is Karen Katz’s A Potty for Me! which is billed as a lift-the-flap instruction manual.

In short, rhyming text, Katz details the potting training journey from a child’s first potty attempt until they master the skill. Like "Let’s Go to the Potty!," this book covers all the major potty training milestones and it ends with the child being super proud of themselves for peeing in the potty. It’s very cute. I like that it’s simple and easy to read. My daughter likes the bright, colorful illustrations.

I’m not sure if these books will actually help my daughter learn how to use the potty. (We’re just getting started with this whole potty training thing.) But who knows? Maybe they will.

If Hermione can use books to help her friends defeat Voldemort, a powerful dark wizard, who says books can’t help my daughter conquer the potty?

***

Ashley Strehle Hartman is a freelance writer and children’s book author. She and her husband have one daughter. Learn more about Hartman’s work and books at ashleystrehlehartman.com.