3 things I wish I knew before I made my baby registry

Then we took our baby home in the middle of a pandemic and we were exhausted and not going anywhere anyway, so our daughter has now spent the better part of her first year living in footed, zippered slippers. I do not have the time or energy to fuss with buttons or snaps, or try to wrangle my wiggly baby into those cute little outfits.

There are so many cute baby clothes out there, so it’s easy to be tempted into adding a bunch of them to your registry. But try to remember to register for the things that fit the life you actually live. For instance, I spend the majority of my time working from home in yoga pants and hoodies, so it only makes sense that my baby should be allowed to be just as casual and comfortable. Besides, sleepers are basically just the baby version of athleisure wear anyway.

2. Sharing is caring.

OK, this advice isn’t just limited to baby registries but it definitely applies here, too. If you have friends or family who have recently had a baby or are about to have one after you, embrace sharing. If you do, you won’t have to register for nearly as many things. You’ll just know you can borrow that baby tub from your brother, some newborn clothes from your sister or some bottles from your friend. You get the idea.