3 things I'll miss as my kids head back to school after being home together for six months

As I type this, I am watching my kids play with their friends on a hot summer day. We woke up late, had ice cream this afternoon and have no clue what we are having for dinner. This is summer.
Summer 2020 has been overshadowed by the coronavirus pandemic, unknown school schedules and essentially going nowhere if it isn’t outside.
My kids are wanting to go back to school and I hope to get some normalcy for them, but even after spending six months with my kids, I’ll miss them (and summer) as much as I do every year — maybe even more than normal.
Here are a few things that make me sad to send the kids back to school even though I’ll thoroughly enjoy some time to get stuff done!
1. The pool. Swimming has been our savior this summer. In summers past, we always enjoyed the pool and spent many days there, but never like we have this year. We often spend six to eight hours straight at the pool, and our white hair and tan skin shows it. I don’t think my kids have stopped moving or laughing since mid-May and it’s awesome. Normally we are trying to accomplish a fun and unique summer bucket list items but this year - no errands, no bucket list and nothing to do and it’s allowed us to just relax and have fun!
2. Sleeping in. We stay up late and sleep in late. We have nowhere to be besides places we want to be. The feeling of never having to rush is awesome, and I’m dreading alarm clocks and schedules. It’s amazing all the things we don’t do and how much more relaxed we get to be thanks to delivery services.
3. Being outside. We go for walks, go fishing, go golfing, play tennis and any other things we can think of to do outside. While it makes getting the house clean and organized a bit tougher since we are never indoors, it’s been so fun and awesome to get so much fresh air! Plus, because of the extra time we have, I have started golfing again with my kids after a 20 year break. Not all bad to be stuck finding stuff to do outside.
3. Spending time with my kids. I’m fortunate to stay home with my kids and have always loved getting to be with them in their element, but being with them so often for nearly six months straight is going to make me miss them oh-so-much when they head off to school.
I know we will all be back in the swing of things (or some version of it) without issue next week and that’s life. I do hope when next summer rolls around that we nail summer like we did this year (and hopefully the coronavirus won't be a concern anymore). Most things can wait, so making the most of these few months has been a huge blessing in disguise.
***
Jaime Wyant is an Omaha native, wife to Bret and mother to Marin and Liam. She writes monthly for Momaha.com. Read more from Jaime here.
