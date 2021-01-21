3 things we don’t tell new parents, but probably should

People don’t seem to know what to say to expecting parents.
Though parenting has been around since, well, forever, and a lot of people do it, it still seems like we don’t have the right vocabulary to talk about it.
When I was expecting my first child, it felt like almost all parents wanted to talk to me about parenting in one of two ways. They wanted to go all negative or all positive. There was no in-between.
You’d get one mother who would only want to talk about the horrors of it and would expound on episiotomies, postpartum bleeding, nipple pain and lack of sleep. Then on the other hand, you’d get some parents who would talk so reverentially about the beauty of parenting that it sounded borderline unbelievable. Weren’t they tired? Hadn’t their kid peed on them recently? Honestly, who were they kidding?
The reality is parenting, like all worthwhile things, is a mix of the good and the bad. It’s joy and pain all rolled into one. So, with that in mind, I propose we start talking to new parents in a different way that gives a clearer picture of what to expect. To do that, I think we should start by telling them three things:
1. Things are not going to go according to plan, so learn to be flexible.
I am a planner. I always have been. But despite my best intentions, everything my daughter does seems to go against those plans. For example, I planned for her to be born on her due date but she chose to arrive four weeks early instead. I planned to breastfeed and she decided to have some intolerances that made that difficult and uncomfortable for both of us. I plan (hope) for her to sleep for at least 10 straight hours each night but, of course, sometimes she doesn’t.
My point is, kids aren’t going to follow your plans all the time. You can do your best to follow recommended schedules and guidelines, but at the end of the day, children have minds, appetites and internal sleep clocks of their own and sometimes your best bet to maintain your sanity is to just roll with it. And then drink a lot of caffeine.
2. Your baby probably won’t be the only one crying and that’s OK.
Having a baby is an emotional experience — especially your first baby. You never quite know how you will feel when you first hold your baby, when you take them home, when they wake you up in the middle of the night for the 1,500th night in a row, etc. But odds are, at least some of those times, you’re going to feel like crying and this is totally normal.
I cried so much the first few months after my daughter was born. I cried because I was happy. I cried because I was tired. I cried because I was frustrated. I cried because it was just a nice sense of relief. Sometimes I cried in the shower to save me the trouble of using tissues. There was a lot of crying, but that’s alright because you need to feel your feelings. Sorry if I sounded like a self-help book there, but it’s true. Bottling up your emotions isn’t healthy.
In order to take good care of your children, you have to learn to take good care of yourself — including your mental health. To do that, try to answer honestly when people ask you how you feel, ask for and accept help as you need it and be open to therapy or medication if you’re not feeling like yourself.
3. Embrace healthy boundaries.
We only have so much time and energy to spare, and when you become a parent, your time and energy both take a hit. So to save yourself some stress, try to prioritize the people and things that truly matter to you and cut out the rest. Doing this will probably ruffle some feathers and you may have to have some uncomfortable conversations, but it’s worth it.
It’s important to prioritize yourself sometimes. Skip the unnecessary Zoom call you didn’t want to attend and sit on the couch and binge-watch "The Great British Baking Show" instead. Set aside time to work out each day if you want, or just commit to taking the time to actually shower every once in a while. Find something that makes you feel good that can realistically fit in your schedule, then do that thing. Embrace the things that bring you joy and try to ignore any unnecessary nonsense.
Speaking of unnecessary nonsense, go ahead and ignore any parenting advice that doesn’t work for you. I suppose that could also include everything I just said, and that’s OK. Though I think we should all be able to agree that my caffeine suggestion was pretty solid.
***
Ashley Strehle Hartman is a freelance writer and author. She and her husband have one daughter. Learn more about Hartman’s work and books at ashleystrehlehartman.com.