3 things we don’t tell new parents, but probably should

People don’t seem to know what to say to expecting parents.

Though parenting has been around since, well, forever, and a lot of people do it, it still seems like we don’t have the right vocabulary to talk about it.

When I was expecting my first child, it felt like almost all parents wanted to talk to me about parenting in one of two ways. They wanted to go all negative or all positive. There was no in-between.

You’d get one mother who would only want to talk about the horrors of it and would expound on episiotomies, postpartum bleeding, nipple pain and lack of sleep. Then on the other hand, you’d get some parents who would talk so reverentially about the beauty of parenting that it sounded borderline unbelievable. Weren’t they tired? Hadn’t their kid peed on them recently? Honestly, who were they kidding?

The reality is parenting, like all worthwhile things, is a mix of the good and the bad. It’s joy and pain all rolled into one. So, with that in mind, I propose we start talking to new parents in a different way that gives a clearer picture of what to expect. To do that, I think we should start by telling them three things:

1. Things are not going to go according to plan, so learn to be flexible.