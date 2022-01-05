 Skip to main content
3 tips to help your family survive the winter months
3 tips to help your family survive the winter months

20200418_new_snow_ar04

A snowman in front of a home in Omaha on Friday, April 17, 2020. Several of inches of snow blanketed eastern Nebraska and western Iowa on Thursday.

 ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD

Winter has arrived. 

Finding ways to keep your family busy during these bitter, cold days can be quite the task. 

Here are a few ways to warm them up to the idea of winter fun.

1. Keep Playtime Fun 

When it's cold outside, how do you keep your kids from getting bored?

There are video games and television shows, but how about physical activity. It is important for children to have outdoor playtime in the winter months, too.

2. Dress in Layers

A hat, gloves and scarf are essentials for outdoor play.

Keep extra gloves on hand in case the first pair gets wet from snow and ice.

Children are not good judges of how cold or wet they are, so they should always be supervised. 

3. Make Outdoor Playtime Fun

Parents can join children in snowball fights, making snow forts or pretending to hike Mount Everest.

Before you know it, an hour has passed and children are getting their daily physical activity requirement.

The American Council of Exercise recommends children get approximately 60 minutes of physical activity each day, but that can be broken up into intervals anywhere from 10 to 20 minutes.

If the weather is just too cold outside; try taking your activity indoors to a recreational center, basketball gym or an indoor swimming pool.​

Boys Town Pediatrics wrote this blog for Momaha.com.

