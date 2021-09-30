3 ways dads can help their boys grow up into confident, loving men

Recently, a picture made the rounds online of someone’s social media story. The photo is of a beautiful, pink and orange sunset. The caption from the user reads, “I’m straight but…that’s incredible.”
As a dad, I address my fellow dads. Let’s discuss what this stuff teaches our kids.
1. Saying “I’m straight, but...” is a needless prefix to any compliment or declaration.
If you find something beautiful and moving, just say so. State it out loud and bravely. If someone accuses you of being feminine, that’s their shortcoming, not yours. People who lack the skills to process their feelings, project their fears and shame onto others. It’s not up to you to protect them from their own emotions.
Your children, especially boys, need to know that showing feelings is okay. It’s normal. Expressing awe at nature is a timeless emotional expression. Poets have done it for centuries. Most of the world’s most famous poets were men. Some of them were warrior poets, and they knew how to appreciate a great sunset or a warm summer’s day.
2. Male beauty is non-threatening. Don’t treat it as such.
This one speaks to the phrase: “No-homo.” This is a common precedent to a male statement about beauty in general, but it’s especially egregious when applied to appreciating another male’s beauty. Men are beautiful. Some men are incredibly beautiful. As with the poets, famous artists from all time have captured the male form in their works.
We men have body image problems alongside homophobia. Stating things like “no-homo” is more than homophobic. It teaches boys that male beauty itself is bad, unless we’re gay; that only gay men get to unapologetically appreciate male beauty. Giving another male a compliment for their beauty, or just admiring male beauty, is nothing less than mindful gratitude and kindness.
If more men complimented and admired each other, and decoupled that from sex, then our sons will learn it’s okay to feel beautiful and want to be beautiful. It will teach them to want to show kindness, warmth and appreciation towards others openly.
3. Question your own mental models. You are passing them down without knowing it.
A mental model is a person’s own construct for how they view the world. If someone believes that men openly expressing admiration, nurturing, gentleness and warmth is gay or feminine, then they will pass that behavior to their children and the children active in their life.
Boys struggle enough today. They are often pushed to be the strongest, fastest and toughest in their peer groups. They feel left out if they can’t compete or keep up. They are falling behind their female peers in academics. The world is putting today’s boys through a pandemic atop all their day-to-day problems. Dads can help by teaching them that not only is it okay to express things like gentleness and warmth, they should be doing these actions.
One of the bravest things a boy can do is to show love, kindness and admiration without any shame to another person, especially one who is struggling. A sure way to meet an emotional need is to express kindness outwardly. Giving love is not sexual in and of itself. It is a key factor in spurring warm dividends onward. Boys develop a healthy mental model when dads show loving is a selfless and brave activity.
***
Jack Pryor is an Air Force veteran, a Creighton Master's student in Organizational Leadership, and a father of one daughter. His wife is Omaha-based therapist, Laura Pryor. Jack's writing has been published in an anthology and a literary magazine. He posts frequently on Medium, and more of his work can be found at jackrainierpryor.medium.com.