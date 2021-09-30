3 ways dads can help their boys grow up into confident, loving men

We men have body image problems alongside homophobia. Stating things like “no-homo” is more than homophobic. It teaches boys that male beauty itself is bad, unless we’re gay; that only gay men get to unapologetically appreciate male beauty. Giving another male a compliment for their beauty, or just admiring male beauty, is nothing less than mindful gratitude and kindness.

If more men complimented and admired each other, and decoupled that from sex, then our sons will learn it’s okay to feel beautiful and want to be beautiful. It will teach them to want to show kindness, warmth and appreciation towards others openly.

3. Question your own mental models. You are passing them down without knowing it.

A mental model is a person’s own construct for how they view the world. If someone believes that men openly expressing admiration, nurturing, gentleness and warmth is gay or feminine, then they will pass that behavior to their children and the children active in their life.