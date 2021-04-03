3 ways doing household chores help kids and families

Not only do children learn the important lesson of working as a team, but all those essential tasks that keep families organized and on top of things get done. This goes a long way to lowering stress levels and promoting peace in the home.

The full responsibility of running a household should never fall upon one person. Even very young children can join the team by doing simple chores like putting clean silverware away.

Household chores teach kids to be self-reliant

When you teach a child how to do age-appropriate tasks, they learn important tangible and self-sustainable skills. By the time a child heads off to college, it becomes necessary for them to know how to do things like wash their own laundry and wash dishes the right way so they are clean and sanitary. Having basic cooking skills certainly come in handy down the road as well.

It's easy to make the mistake of thinking it's just easier to do things yourself rather than showing your child how to do it. But it’s well worth the effort to take the time just once to teach them how to do something step by step so they can do it themselves from that point onward. Here are some tips for getting your kids on board with doing their part at home: