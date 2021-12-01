3 ways families can give back together this holiday season

The holiday season is here! While kids delight in making their own gift wish lists, this is a great time to focus as a family on giving back, too.

Here are some suggestions, using the Three Ts — time, talent and treasure — to help your kids experience the joy of giving.

1. Time. Make a plan to spend an hour or two as a family sharing a meal, playing a board or card game, making crafts or reminiscing with an older friend or family member who may be lonely this season. If you don’t have an elderly friend or family member nearby, ask your pastor if he or she knows of someone in your congregation you can visit, or call a local senior living facility and ask how you can give of your time there.

2. Talent. Are your kids aspiring chefs, artists, actors or musicians? Use your family’s talents to bless others. If you have new neighbors or know someone nearby caring for a new baby or recovering from an illness or surgery, bake cookies or make a meal and spend a moment dropping the treats off for them. If your family loves music, Christmas caroling never goes out of style — and is a fun way to spend time together while bringing happiness to others. If your kids are into arts and crafts, find a local shelter or nursing home and make (and deliver) holiday place mats, door decorations, centerpieces or cards.