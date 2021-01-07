3 ways parents can help kids continue to be resilient as we move into the new year

To achieve this change, most think it takes an army of psychologist and social workers to provide the impetus. What I find interesting when I talk to these kids is they usually attribute their changes to a caring aunt or uncle, neighbor, school teacher or coach who have provided some extra time, teaching and guidance (all code words for love and caring). Let’s face it, most of us are in a position where we can provide the love and care to others. You can help by doing the following:

Teach kids to achieve in school

Teach them to do their homework and to read. You don’t need to worry about all the reasons why they don’t want to be successful at school, create an expectation and then reinforce the heck out of them when they meet or make attempts to meet the expectation.

Teach them to be respectful

This is a learned skill with practice. Teaching kindness, the use of caring words and how to apologize are all great skills children need to learn. Creating expectations and practicing the skills are great foundations. Creating expectations that children use the skills is equally important.

Teach traditions and rituals