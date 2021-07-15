3 ways parents can help kids learn from mistakes, failures

One of the hardest things to do as a parent is to let a child make a mistake or fail. As parents and care givers, we try to protect or children from these heart-wrenching letdowns.
But mistakes and failures happen throughout life. They're inevitable.
As long as a child isn't in any danger, letting them learn a lesson through a mistake or failure can be a good thing. Parents need to make sure to provide children with the tools to handle the mistake, as well as skills to deal with disappointment and move forward. This is something that will benefit them the rest of their lives. Below are some tips for parents to remember when teaching kids how to learn from their mistakes.
1. It's OK to be upset. Normally, it's not being upset that gets people in trouble. Instead, it's what they do when they become upset. When kids get upset because things haven’t gone their way, they need to pause before acting. Make sure they are aware of their feelings and why they are feeling that way. Saying things like, “You’re upset because you did not make the team” or “You’re feelings of anger may come from the fact that you have tried really hard and you did not get the grades you wanted.” Once your young person is aware of their emotions, have them think about their thoughts. Anger usually comes with negative thoughts.
2. They must learn to take responsibility. Kids need to recognize what went wrong. Doing so will help them learn from the situation. Teach your child to apologize if it is fitting to do so. But remember, the middle of a fast-paced sporting event or drill might not be the time to say you are sorry; it should be a time when everything is calm and everyone can listen to each other and talk without interruptions or distractions. Later, have your child recognize where a change could have been made regarding the mistake or failure.
3. Teach kids to see learning opportunities when they make mistakes. We learn more from the mistakes we make than we do our successes. Errors are feedback and can help us think deeply or carefully. One example is during a sports season. Athletes may lose a match, race or game, or they might improperly execute a drill during practice. It's important that they reflect on their movements or decisions during the activity, make needed changes and move on. In regards to academics, a student can reflect on a mistake or failure by looking at tests and activities one question at a time. Make sure to clarify the difference between dwelling and reflecting when teaching about learning from mistakes. Kids shouldn't dwell on these mistakes or failures. Instead, strive to understand them, learn from them and move on.
Overall, parents can help kids look at failures or disappointments differently. They can help them to see them as learning opportunities. Doing so will give them the skills to deal with these mistakes and failures in the classroom, on the athletic field and out in the world.
Angee (Henry) Nott is a former University of Nebraska track athlete who was a three-time Big 12 champion and a 10-time All-American. She was inducted into the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame in 2010. She has coached track and cross country at Boys Town High School since 2004, where she is also an English teacher. She continues to empower her students to reach their potential on the track and in the classroom.