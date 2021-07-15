3 ways parents can help kids learn from mistakes, failures

One of the hardest things to do as a parent is to let a child make a mistake or fail. As parents and care givers, we try to protect or children from these heart-wrenching letdowns.

But mistakes and failures happen throughout life. They're inevitable.

As long as a child isn't in any danger, letting them learn a lesson through a mistake or failure can be a good thing. Parents need to make sure to provide children with the tools to handle the mistake, as well as skills to deal with disappointment and move forward. This is something that will benefit them the rest of their lives. Below are some tips for parents to remember when teaching kids how to learn from their mistakes.

1. It's OK to be upset. Normally, it's not being upset that gets people in trouble. Instead, it's what they do when they become upset. When kids get upset because things haven’t gone their way, they need to pause before acting. Make sure they are aware of their feelings and why they are feeling that way. Saying things like, “You’re upset because you did not make the team” or “You’re feelings of anger may come from the fact that you have tried really hard and you did not get the grades you wanted.” Once your young person is aware of their emotions, have them think about their thoughts. Anger usually comes with negative thoughts.