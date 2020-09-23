3 ways parents can help shape their kids into engaged citizens

For me, it is completely unimportant what political party my child will choose to vote with when he turns 18, but it is important that he knows how to learn the facts, how to listen to others respectfully and ultimately discern for himself which philosophy he aligns with. In our house, we intentionally do a few things we hope will help shape engaged citizens.

1. Stop to listen. We don't push an agenda or have roundtable topics about the politics of the day, but they come up. Perhaps my husband and I will be chatting about something on the news, or the kids have heard something in school and have questions. First we first stop and listen to what they think and believe they know. We then take the time — sometimes a lot of time — to help unpack the dialogue and do our best to present both viewpoints of the situation.

2. Look for the facts. When these conversations arise in our house, it's fair to say that, even as adults, we may not have all the facts. Before proceeding, we try to model positive behavior by researching a few sources of information so we can continue the discussion with facts — not opinion — guiding us.