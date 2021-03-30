3 ways to decorate Easter eggs with things you probably have at home

Easter is almost here and we can't wait to continue one of our favorite family traditions — decorating Easter eggs.
Here are three fun, easy and kid-friendly ways to decorate your eggs this year. I will note that these methods, while fun, are also a little messy. So cover your table in newspaper or take the fun outside (which is exactly what we did)!
Cool Whip Easter eggs
What you'll need
• Hard-boiled eggs
• Distilled white vinegar
• Cool Whip (or other whipped cream)
• Food coloring
• Tin container, plate or muffin pan
• Spoons
• Disposable gloves
• Paper towels
What you do
1. Soak hard-boiled eggs in a bowl filled with the distilled white vinegar for 20 minutes. This helps the eggs retain the dye.
2. While eggs are soaking, spread whipped cream into an aluminum pan, on a plate or in a muffin tin. Add a few drops of food coloring and lightly swirl the mixture deep into the whipped cream. If you go the muffin tin route, use two colors at most. If you use a plate or pan, you can use a few different colors together.
3. Wearing disposable gloves, remove egg from vinegar and pat dry. Place egg in the whipped cream. Using a spoon or your gloved hand, roll the egg in the mixture until well-coated. Let egg sit for at least 10 minutes; 30 minutes will yield the best and brightest results.
3. Carefully remove egg and set it in a bowl of water, rolling it around to remove all the Cool Whip. Pat dry with a paper towel and place egg on a plate to dry. Repeat for as many eggs as you desire.
4. Behold your masterpieces and store safely in an egg carton, basket or bowl.
Note: This activity is time-consuming and a little messy, especially for little ones. And, because my kids were impatient, our eggs didn’t sit for the full 30 minutes (more like 15), so they didn’t come out as bright as I’d hoped.
Tie-dyed Easter eggs
What you need
• Hard-boiled eggs
• Coffee filters
• Washable markers
• Water in spray bottle
What you do
1. Lay the coffee filters out and let your kids go wild coloring them. Make sure they color almost all of the filter, or the egg won’t get fully dyed.
2. Spray colored egg with water and wrap in the filter. Lightly spray the filter if the color isn’t transferring. Wait a few minutes, and then unwrap the filter to reveal your colorful egg.
Note: My kids really enjoyed this one. It was easy, and even though it was a little messy, the color cleaned off their hands easily because we used washable markers.
Boxed egg dye
We happened to have a box of Easter egg dye leftover from last year. I’m talking about those little colorful tablets that dissolve in water and vinegar.
To make it interesting, we used crayons to color the eggs before dipping them in the dye. Still, this was probably our least-favorite egg-coloring activity because it wasn’t hands-on. And for good reason, too. I'll never forget the time my youngest accidentally knocked over the cup of blue dye. That was fun to clean up!
All in all, it was a fun way to spend an afternoon outside. We played music, enjoyed the sunshine and each other’s company and made some gorgeous eggs to celebrate a great time of year.