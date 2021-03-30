3 ways to decorate Easter eggs with things you probably have at home

2. Spray colored egg with water and wrap in the filter. Lightly spray the filter if the color isn’t transferring. Wait a few minutes, and then unwrap the filter to reveal your colorful egg.

Note: My kids really enjoyed this one. It was easy, and even though it was a little messy, the color cleaned off their hands easily because we used washable markers.

Boxed egg dye

We happened to have a box of Easter egg dye leftover from last year. I’m talking about those little colorful tablets that dissolve in water and vinegar.

To make it interesting, we used crayons to color the eggs before dipping them in the dye. Still, this was probably our least-favorite egg-coloring activity because it wasn’t hands-on. And for good reason, too. I'll never forget the time my youngest accidentally knocked over the cup of blue dye. That was fun to clean up!

All in all, it was a fun way to spend an afternoon outside. We played music, enjoyed the sunshine and each other’s company and made some gorgeous eggs to celebrate a great time of year.

