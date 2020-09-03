3 ways to encourage independence in children

It can be difficult to parent when you want to be the shield that helps keep your precious babies safe from all harm in the world.
Relinquishing control and allowing your child to be independent is scary but manageable if you keep a few things in mind.
1. Let them try. Cutting up their food into bite size pieces is what you are supposed to do when your children are toddlers. It shouldn’t be something that you automatically do when your child is in school. Allow children some space to try to do a task without your help first. Some children are going to think they aren’t capable until you push them to try on their own first. Fostering a sense of achievement by taking on a challenging task is every employer's dream, but it has start in childhood first. Allow your child to try several times, and then you can allow the child to ask calmly for help instead of whining that they can’t do it.
2. Be a part of decision-making. This is a delicate dance with children. If you give them free reign to make any decision they want, you could be creating a tiny entitled monster. So to safely use this power for good, offer children three choices you can live with. Pink pants, flower pants or jeans. Three options are plenty to choose from and, quite frankly, a hard decision to make. Children who never have to decide can become reliant for parents to always make decisions for them, and no parent wants to have to make decisions for a 30-year-old who was never allowed to choose the pink pants.
3. Allow for failure. Failure is heartbreaking, gut-wrenching and unavoidable. The initial feeling of failing can devastate a child, but the process of learning from that failure is where the meaningful change happens. Parents, be sure to prepare your child for failure. Help them to understand the victory is important, but to also see the value in the process of learning. Learning from past failures help to develop a child who doesn’t avoid hard work and who knows how to critically and independently think about their actions.
