30 family-friendly things to check off your fall bucket list

“I’m so glad I live in a world where there are Octobers.”

I have always loved this quote from “Anne of Green Gables.” And it’s so true. We’d miss out on so many wonderful things without Octobers.

Fall is my favorite season. I love that it’s still warm but not crazy hot, and that it gets cool at night, but we aren’t yet dealing with the freezing temperatures of winter. It’s such a nice in-between place.

Additionally, with a new season comes the chance for a fresh start. Our summer was definitely different than past summers because of the coronavirus pandemic. We didn't get to do normal things like play baseball, go to the swimming pool or go on the vacation we planned.

So we're all definitely ready for a new season in my house. I'm looking forward to wearing sweaters, enjoying warm drinks by the fire and soups and stews in the Crock-Pot. My kids, of course, can't wait to decorate for Halloween and spend the big day together celebrating one way or another. Like their mom, their favorite holiday is Halloween.

While many families create summer bucket lists, I decided to create a fall bucket list of things I want to do with my family this year.

1. Put spooky decorations up on our house and in our yard.