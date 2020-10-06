30 family-friendly things to check off your fall bucket list

“I’m so glad I live in a world where there are Octobers.”
I have always loved this quote from “Anne of Green Gables.” And it’s so true. We’d miss out on so many wonderful things without Octobers.
Fall is my favorite season. I love that it’s still warm but not crazy hot, and that it gets cool at night, but we aren’t yet dealing with the freezing temperatures of winter. It’s such a nice in-between place.
Additionally, with a new season comes the chance for a fresh start. Our summer was definitely different than past summers because of the coronavirus pandemic. We didn't get to do normal things like play baseball, go to the swimming pool or go on the vacation we planned.
So we're all definitely ready for a new season in my house. I'm looking forward to wearing sweaters, enjoying warm drinks by the fire and soups and stews in the Crock-Pot. My kids, of course, can't wait to decorate for Halloween and spend the big day together celebrating one way or another. Like their mom, their favorite holiday is Halloween.
While many families create summer bucket lists, I decided to create a fall bucket list of things I want to do with my family this year.
1. Put spooky decorations up on our house and in our yard.
2. Roast hot dogs and s'mores by the fire.
3. Make hot chocolate
4. Visit a pumpkin patch to pick out pumpkins.
5. Go on a hayrack ride.
6. Jump in a giant pile of leaves.
7. Go to an orchard and pick apples.
8. Take a neighborhood walk and enjoy the changing leaves.
9. Take pictures of my kids playing in the leaves.
10. Go camping and, before bed, do some stargazing.
11. Get lost in a corn maze.
12. Watch a movie outside.
13. Make — and eat — caramel apples.
14. Make a fall craft with pieces of nature we find outside.
15. Bake snickerdoodle cookies.
16. Carve jack-o-lanterns and roast the seeds to eat.
17. Turn our house into a "scary" haunted house for the day.
18. Buy a new piece to add to our Halloween town.
19. Make chili.
20. Host our own Halloween costume party.
21. Make homemade doughnuts.
22. Watch “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown," "Curious George: A Halloween Boo Fest" and "Hocus Pocus."
23. Listen to Halloween songs and have a dance party.
24. Go on an outdoor adventure at a park or nature center.
25. Watch a scary movie with my husband.
26. Make Halloween crafts.
27. Take fall-themed family pictures.
28. Tell my kids a ghost story.
29. Decorate spooky cookies.
30. Celebrate Halloween at home together.
It's a lengthy list, but I can't wait to check off all of these. Who knows, maybe I'll find more things to add. There's certainly no shortage of fall fun to be had around the Omaha area.
What would you add to your fall bucket list?
15+ local pumpkin patches, orchards to check out for family-friendly fun this fall:
Bellevue Berry and Pumpkin Ranch
Bloom Where You’re Planted Farm
Camp Fontanelle
Ditmars Orchard
Harvest Moon Farm
Roca Berry Farm
Skinny Bones Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze
Vala’s Pumpkin Patch
Wenninghoff’s Pumpkin Patch
Fontanelle Orchard
Martin’s Hillside Orchard
Super Bee Orchard
Welch’s Orchard
Wostrel Family's Union Orchard
3 Bee Farms
