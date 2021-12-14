30+ stocking stuffer ideas for your significant other this holiday season

Tis the season! We have been shopping, prepping, wrapping, baking and making sure the holiday is happy for the kids.
Sometimes we get so caught up that we can forget about our partner-in-parenting. Don’t fear! Here are some creative ideas to help Santa fill the stocking for your significant other.
For the foodie:
If your significant other loves to cook, these stocking stuffers are sure to please.
1. Family cookbook. If family recipes and tradition are important to your significant other, give them a way to document their recipes in a family cookbook.
2. A food magazine subscription. Give the gift of a subscription to their favorite food magazine like Food Network or Food & Wine.
3. Food Trivia. Test your food knowledge with a foodie trivia game. This 200 card multiple-choice deck will satisfy your appetite for knowledge.
4. Kitchen tools. An assortment of cooking utensils is sure to please the chef on your list.
5. Snacks. Some uniquely flavored chocolate or gourmet gummies are sure to make a delicious snack for the foodie in your life.
6. Jams and jellies. A personal favorite of mine is the marionberry jam from Oregon Growers.
For the sports enthusiast:
There are some terrific gift options for the athlete in your life.
1. Baseball stadium pint glasses. These pint glasses feature an overhead map of an iconic MLB stadium in the teams two main colors. The make a fantastic gift for a baseball lover.
2. Fitness dice. These seven wooden cubes will become your in-home personal trainers.
3. Cold terrain running gloves. A great pair of gloves are perfect for runners braving the elements during these winter months.
4. Water bottle. This fun water bottle will help keep you on track throughout the day.
5. Baggu reusable bags. These reusable bags are great for hauling home gym clothes, shoes or anything else you need to carry to and from the gym. Bonus: they also fold up for easy storage.
6. TriggerPoint massage ball. To help your honey recuperate, get him or her a massage ball.
For the music lover:
A great DIY gift for the music lover is a mix tape, but if you want to go one step further, here are some other ideas.
1. Unique guitar picks. You could also look for unique guitar picks or this guitar pick punch so they can make their own.
2. Song lyric coasters. Everyone will get a kick out of these mistaken song lyrics coasters. Whether 80s, 90s, Love Songs, or the Greatest Hits — there’s something for every music lover.
3. Ticket stub diary. Preserve tickets from concerts as well as movies, sporting events, museums, musicals and more with this neat ticket stub diary.
4. Songwriter's journal. Have a songwriter in your life? Help him or her keep their lyrics and music notes in one place with this songwriter’s journal.
5. Additional music gifts. Also fun are these music playing cards, a handheld multi instrument and a mixtape music game for the music lover in your life.
For the bookworm:
I think there are no greater gifts than those in literary form.
1. Library socks. These cute yellow socks are designed like a library card. They'll be the perfect gift for the literary nerd in your life.
2. Literary mugs. Also great for a reader is a banned book mug or first lines of literature mug.
3. "Lost in Austen: Create Your Own Jane Austen Adventure." This book, by Emma Campbell Webster, combines all of Austen's characters and storylines and enables the reader to decide the outcome.
4. Literary candles. Smell your favorite books come to life with these literature candles.
5. Pageholder and bookmark. The perfect gift for any reader who still loves hardcover and paperback books might be a pageholder and bookmark gadget. It allows you to keep track of your page and helps keep the book open wider.
6. There’s always a gift card to your favorite independent bookstore, too.
For the traveler:
For someone who is frequently on the go, check out these travel-related gifts.
1. Travel pouches. Whether it be for work or pleasure, these travel pouches are perfect for the traveler in your life. They're lightweight, durable and very efficient.
2. Travel packs. For the traveling woman in your life, consider these travel packs. The packs are printed with the images of items inside, so they'll help keep your travel essentials contained and organized.
3. Travel journal. If you want to document your adventures, check out this travel journal, which details all 50 states.
4. Travel pillows. Comfortably catch some Zs on your next trip with a road trip pillow or this compact packable next pillow.
5. Carry-on cocktail kit. A carry-on cocktail kit will help them enjoy their next long flight.
For the geek:
These fun, interesting gifts are sure to please the geek in your life.
1. Climate Change Mug. Nothing will get them more excited than this climate change mug, am I right?
2. History by mail. Get someone you love a unique mail subscription featuring replicas of fascinating documents of monumental moments in history.
3. "Geek Wisdom: The Sacred Teachings of Nerd Culture." This book is all about how geeks have inherited the earth in the 21st century.
4. Earth science tumbler. Raise a glass to science with a tumbler that features facts about the earth, sea or sky
5. Lego minifigures. You can’t go wrong with Legos. These fun Lego minifigures always make great stocking stuffers.
Hopefully, these ideas will help you — and Santa — succeed this holiday season.
***
Shea Saladee lives in Papillion with her husband, Brent, and their three children. She works as an instructor at the University of Nebraska Omaha.