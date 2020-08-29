4 bad habits I'm battling with my kids because of coronavirus

Our five month spring break has officially ended (or is at least on temporary hiatus), and I’ve been thinking a lot about how this time has transformed us. It’s changed our habits, our comfort levels and our activities — nearly everything about how we operate.
A lot of the changes have been good changes. After all, living a more relaxed life is never a bad thing. We’ve spent less money. We've spent less time doing things that we realized we don’t actually have to do. And we've spent more time outside than I have any other year.
But our extended spring break has also made my kids forget to do things that we’ve spent years perfecting. Here are a few things I’m battling these days that I hope we can get back on track soon.
1. Time management. We haven’t had a schedule for five months, so when we actually have to be somewhere, my kids seem to have forgotten how to get out the door on time. What used to take five minutes now takes 15. Who knew grabbing a backpack and shoes requires so much time!
2. Car rides. We used to drive to the zoo, downtown Omaha, to visit relatives in Iowa or go to the mountains in Colorado multiple times a year. The kids were great and could often make it several hours on those long trips without asking for an iPad or activity. Now we drive more than 10 minutes and they have to bring an activity or ask “are we there yet?” constantly. I’m going to need that to stop ASAP!
3. Restaurant behavior. We have taken our kids out to a sit down restaurant every week for years. It was super important to us that they learn how to properly behave in a nice setting from a young age. This helped tremendously when on vacations and lowered our stress so we could enjoy our meal. We recently started eating out again on patios and I think my kids have completely forgotten how to do so. Instead of staying in their chairs, they are getting up and down and wiggling around. They also seem to have forgotten how to order their own food and are a bit shy. They still do really well and I’m thankful, but I'd prefer they stay seated.
4. Running errands. We had to run an errand a few weeks ago. We didn’t even have to get out of the car, yet the kids acted like they couldn’t even remember the days when I’d take them to Target or the grocery store. They haven’t been in a store since March and I think they’ve gotten used to not accompanying me to do all the things that make our house go around and around.
In the grand scheme of things, these are small and I know we will be back in the routine in no time. So I’m trying to focus on all the good things that have come out of all this time to do nothing.
I just hope they haven’t forgotten how much they love to go on vacation because that is one thing I can’t wait to get back to. Until then, we are going to keep enjoying the nice weather, being back in school and taking things day by day.
