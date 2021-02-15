4 children's books that celebrate President's Day

President's Day falls on the third Monday each February. While it is a day dedicated to primarily honoring the birthdays of George Washington and Abraham Lincoln, it's also a day to celebrate the lives of all U.S. presidents. Here are some books to read in honor of this special holiday.

1. "Grace for President" by Kelly DiPucchio and LeUyen Pham. When Grace's teacher reveals that the United States has never had a female president, Grace decides to be the first. And she immediately starts off her political career as a candidate in the school's mock election. But soon, she realizes that she has entered a tough race. Her popular opponent claims to be the "best man for the job" — and seems to have captured all the male votes — but Grace concentrates on being the best person.

2. "So You Want to Be President" by Judith St. George; illustrated by David Small. This is a lively, quirky book full of brief histories, trivia, anecdotes, successes and failures, and funny facts that show the human side of our presidents (while remaining respectful). The illustrator's lively caricatures add fun and interest. Extra pages at the end list presidents in order, with a sentence or two about each.