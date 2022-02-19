4 children's books that celebrate President's Day

President's Day falls on the third Monday each February. While it is a day dedicated to primarily honoring the birthdays of George Washington and Abraham Lincoln, it's also a day to celebrate the lives of all U.S. presidents. Here are some books to read in honor of this special holiday.

1. "Grace for President" by Kelly DiPucchio and LeUyen Pham. When Grace's teacher reveals that the United States has never had a female president, Grace decides to be the first. And she immediately starts off her political career as a candidate in the school's mock election. But soon, she realizes that she has entered a tough race. Her popular opponent claims to be the "best man for the job" — and seems to have captured all the male votes — but Grace concentrates on being the best person.

2. "So You Want to Be President" by Judith St. George; illustrated by David Small. This is a lively, quirky book full of brief histories, trivia, anecdotes, successes and failures, and funny facts that show the human side of our presidents (while remaining respectful). The illustrator's lively caricatures add fun and interest. Extra pages at the end list presidents in order, with a sentence or two about each.

3. "Splat the Cat for President" by Rob Scotton. Splat is thrilled to be elected student-body president, until he discovers not everyone likes his plans. So he thinks big. Real big. So big that pretty soon he’s making promises he cannot keep. Can Splat please everyone and also make a difference?

4. "If I Ran for President" by Catherine Stier and Lynne Avril. A step above the usual election books, both in content and entertainment value. Six children take turns explaining the election process as if they were running for president — discussing their decision to run, campaigning, primaries and conventions, debating, being interviewed, meeting the public, voting, and being sworn in on Inauguration Day. The author does a good job of explaining election details, both in an introductory note about electoral votes and in the text itself.

