4 easy Halloween crafts made from supplies you already have at home

Halloween is a perfect time for making crafts. These simple ones pair an everyday item with a few select craft supplies.

MR. MUMMY

1. Glue white gauze around toilet paper tube.

2. Affix googly eyes with glue stick.

ATTA BAT

1. Paint toilet paper tube black. Let dry.

2. Press down top of tube to form ears.

3. Glue on googly eyes.

4. Cut 2 small triangles out of white construction paper to make teeth. Glue under eyes.

5. To create wings, cut two 1½-inch-wide triangles from black construction paper. Make a small crease at the top of each triangle. Cut three points on bottom of triangles. Glue wings at the crease on either side of tube.

BAD LUCK BLACK CAT

1. Paint toilet paper tube black. Let dry.

2. Press down top of tube to form ears.

3. Glue on googly eyes.

4. Cut a small circle out of pink craft paper to create nose. Glue under eyes.