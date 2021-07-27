4 habits of highly organized kids

Start the school year off right by getting kids well organized. You – and they – will be grateful every hectic morning and rushed homework hour. Below are some tips.

SET LIMITS

We all have limits with our stuff. Once our spaces are full, we can’t take over our neighbor’s home with our stuff. This concept should also apply to our kids.

To prevent their stuff from taking over every room in the house, set limits that teach kids how to be good housemates – for life. To keep toys in check, set aside a main storage area and a bedroom storage area. Set a limit of one bin per child and be selective about what stays and what goes.

If your child likes to hang onto things, designate one drawer or basket in his or her room for “junk” they just can’t part with. Once it’s full, they either need to clean it out or refrain from adding items. This concept also works for toy collections. Give kids space, but not unlimited space.

STICK TO A ROUTINE

Kids love predictability. Routines are especially helpful in the morning, when they need to get out the door and in the evening during homework and bedtime. A good routine gives your child time to get tasks done without undue stress.