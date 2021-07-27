4 habits of highly organized kids

Start the school year off right by getting kids well organized. You – and they – will be grateful every hectic morning and rushed homework hour. Below are some tips.
SET LIMITS
We all have limits with our stuff. Once our spaces are full, we can’t take over our neighbor’s home with our stuff. This concept should also apply to our kids.
To prevent their stuff from taking over every room in the house, set limits that teach kids how to be good housemates – for life. To keep toys in check, set aside a main storage area and a bedroom storage area. Set a limit of one bin per child and be selective about what stays and what goes.
If your child likes to hang onto things, designate one drawer or basket in his or her room for “junk” they just can’t part with. Once it’s full, they either need to clean it out or refrain from adding items. This concept also works for toy collections. Give kids space, but not unlimited space.
STICK TO A ROUTINE
Kids love predictability. Routines are especially helpful in the morning, when they need to get out the door and in the evening during homework and bedtime. A good routine gives your child time to get tasks done without undue stress.
For routines to work, you need to allow plenty of time. If it takes your child five minutes to eat cereal, start breakfast a minimum of five minutes earlier. If you only give them three, you’ll have a constant battle.
To keep kids moving, give them time for a task, but set a timer. Back to the five-minute cereal: Let them eat leisurely for four minutes, then set a timer for one minute and let them know they need to finish before it sounds. This places the “hurry up battle” between the timer and child instead of you and your child.
USE LISTS
Are you constantly reminding kids what needs to happen each morning? Brush your teeth! Comb your hair! Wash your face! Creating a checklist and posting it in the bathroom helps. For kids who can’t read, use a photo checklist.
You’ll most likely still need to follow up, but all you need to do is ask if they did everything. Then smell their breath.
Lists also work for other everyday routines. Post a sports checklist near their gear for items they need to remember. Include a homework checklist for each day after school. Maintain a chore checklist and have kids check off tasks as they complete them.
INVOLVE KIDS
Cooking, cleaning and shopping are all opportunities to get your kids involved with maintaining the family and learning life lessons.
Do your kids know how to clean a mirror? Can they plan a healthy meal? Can they peel a carrot? How about shop for food and pick out a good cucumber? As parents, we all know it’s easier to do these tasks ourselves than fight the battle or take the time to teach. But the pain is only temporary.