4 Halloween-inspired gadgets, toys and things kids will love

The Momaha Magazine is always trying new products — and we want to share what we’ve discovered with you, our readers.

So if you’re looking for some new Halloween-inspired goodies, check out our ideas.

1. Cute as a bug. Dress your little one as the Very Hungry Caterpillar to trick-or-treat. The costume is perfect for a cool Halloween night — it is comfy, cozy, warm and utterly adorable. It's made of soft corduroy and velboa with plump padding and embroidered details. The one-piece design includes the costume with an attached hood. Sizes range from 0-6 months, 6-12 months and 12-24 months. $69, potterbarn.com.

2. Halloween Magna-Tiles. CreateOn and Crayola have teamed up to offer PaintOn Magna-Tiles. With this fun toy, kids can paint Halloween designs on the tiles and put them together to build their own creations or even display them as a suncatcher. Or, add an LED light inside to illuminate them. $24.95, createon.com.

3. Candy corn ornament. Old World Christmas, which makes ornaments for occasions year-round, has created the perfect fall decor accessory — a candy corn ornament. With this ornament you can enjoy Halloween all year long. $8.99, oldworldchristmas.com.

4. Plus-Plus Halloween tube. This spooky season, kids can build their own bat or jack-o'-lantern with the Plus-Plus Halloween tube. This STEM activity will keep kids entertained for hours. Ages 5+. $7.99, Amazon.com.