4 healthy homemade popsicle recipes kids will love

My kids — like most kids — love popsicles. I think they could eat them all year long, but they especially love sitting on the deck eating them after a fun summer day full of activities.

Normally we just buy whatever kind looks good at the store but I decided to try my hand at making some homemade versions of the cold treat. I aimed to make them as healthy as I could by using frozen fruit and 100 percent juice. I was surprised at how easy they were to make and not so surprised at how much my kids loved them.

Here are four recipes to try this summer.

Kiwi Strawberry Pops

Ingredients:

• 1¼ cups of Juicy Juice 100% juice, kiwi strawberry flavor

• 1 (0.3 oz) package of sugar-free strawberry flavored gelatin mix

• 1 cup of strawberry halves

• 2 large ripe kiwis, peeled, cut into ¼-inch diced pieces, divided

• Ice-pop molds, 8 count

Directions:

1. First, bring 1 cup of your juice to a boil. Once it's boiling, dissolve the gelatin mix into the juice.