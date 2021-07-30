4 healthy homemade popsicle recipes kids will love

My kids — like most kids — love popsicles. I think they could eat them all year long, but they especially love sitting on the deck eating them after a fun summer day full of activities.
Normally we just buy whatever kind looks good at the store but I decided to try my hand at making some homemade versions of the cold treat. I aimed to make them as healthy as I could by using frozen fruit and 100 percent juice. I was surprised at how easy they were to make and not so surprised at how much my kids loved them.
Here are four recipes to try this summer.
Kiwi Strawberry Pops
Ingredients:
• 1¼ cups of Juicy Juice 100% juice, kiwi strawberry flavor
• 1 (0.3 oz) package of sugar-free strawberry flavored gelatin mix
• 1 cup of strawberry halves
• 2 large ripe kiwis, peeled, cut into ¼-inch diced pieces, divided
• Ice-pop molds, 8 count
Directions:
1. First, bring 1 cup of your juice to a boil. Once it's boiling, dissolve the gelatin mix into the juice.
2. Then stir in ¼ cup of the cold juice. Pour the cooled gelatin/juice mixture into a blender and add the strawberries and three-fourths of the diced kiwi. Blend until the mixture is smooth.
4. Use a spoon to gently stir in your remaining kiwi.
5. Pour ¼ cup of the kiwi mixture into each of 8 ice-pop molds; insert sticks.
6. Freeze until solid. Enjoy!
Makes 8 ice pops.
Orange Mango Granita
Ingredients:
3 cups Orange Tangerine Flavor Juicy Juice 100% juice
1/4 cup granulated sugar
2 medium firm-ripe mangos, peeled and cut into pieces (about 2 cups total) or 1 package (16 oz.) frozen mango cubes, thawed
Directions
1. Combine orange tangerine juice and sugar in small saucepan. Bring to a boil; remove from heat. Cool slightly.
2. Place mangoes and juice mixture in food processor or blender; process until smooth. Force through a sieve into a shallow baking pan (discard solids). Freeze for 3 to 4 hours, stirring and crushing lumps with a fork every hour. Granita can be made 2 days ahead and frozen, covered. Just before serving, scrape surface of granita with a fork to lighten texture (texture should look like crystals).
3. Scoop granita into serving bowls. Garnish with sliced mango, pomegranate seeds and grated lime peel, if desired.
Makes 10 servings
Yogurt Pops
Ingredients:
• 2 containers (6 to 8 ounces each) vanilla or berry fat free yogurt
• 1 can (8 to 8 1/2 ounces) peach slices drained
• 1/2 cup any flavor Juicy Juice 100% juice
• 8 wax-coated paper cups (five-ounce size)
• 1 cup fresh or frozen berries
• Aluminum foil
• 8 wooden craft sticks
Directions:
1. Put the yogurt, peaches and juice in a blender. Cover and blend until smooth.
2. Pour evenly into cups, filling a little more than halfway. Divide berries evenly among cups.
3. Cover each cup with foil. Insert stick through center of foil.
4. Freeze for 4 to 6 hours or until firm. To remove the popsicles from the cups, carefully run warm water over the side of the cup to loosen. Remove cup and enjoy!
Makes 8 pops.
Cherry and Cream Bomb Pops
Ingredients:
• 1 ½ cup Juicy Juice 100% Juice, cherry flavor
• 1 ½ cup frozen dark cherries or pitted fresh cherries
• ½ cup vanilla Greek yogurt
• ⅓ cup half and half
• 1 tablespoon honey
• Ice pop molds
• Ice pop sticks
Directions:
1. Puree the cherry juice and cherries in a blender until the cherries are slightly broken down, 10 to 20 seconds. Divide the cherry mixture in half. Take one half and pour into each pop mold, dividing evenly among them (they should each be about ⅓ full), and freeze 45 minutes. Refrigerate the remaining batch of cherry mixture for step three.
2. Whisk Greek yogurt, half and half and honey in a large glass measuring cup with a spout until the honey is completely dissolved into the yogurt mixture. Divide among the pop molds (the pop molds should be about ⅔ full after). Set pop molds in freezer and allow to firm about 45 minutes. After 45 minutes, a layer of ice should form across the top, but the yogurt layer should not be solid.
3. Remove the second batch of cherry mixture and stir to combine. Fill the pop molds with a final layer of the remaining cherry mixture, add pop sticks, pressing down through the partially frozen layers and freeze until solid, at least 4 hours. Run under warm water to release pops from molds and serve.
Makes 10 pops.
