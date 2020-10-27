4 kid-friendly soups to try making this fall

There are lots of things I get excited for every year when fall rolls around. But I get especially excited about cooking a certain something I’m not able to cook during the sweltering hot months of the year.

Soup.

I love soup. I don’t honestly think there’s a soup I’ve had that I haven’t liked. Unfortunately, the same can’t be said of my kids.

For some reason, it’s always a big fight to get them to eat the soup we make. I don’t ever remember having an aversion to soup as a kid. One of my favorite meals was chili.

This year, however, when I made chili for the first time and handed some to my kids at dinnertime, they gobbled it up (well, they picked out the beans, but whatever). Now, my youngest requests this hearty meal all the time.

This got me thinking about trying other soups they’ve turned up their noses to in the past — like tomato, chicken noodle and potato.

I reached out to friends for soup recipes their kids have tried and loved. Now you can enjoy them too.

Roasted tomato and red pepper soup

Makes 4 servings

1 28-ounce can of diced tomatoes