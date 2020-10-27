4 kid-friendly soups to try making this fall

There are lots of things I get excited for every year when fall rolls around. But I get especially excited about cooking a certain something I’m not able to cook during the sweltering hot months of the year.
Soup.
I love soup. I don’t honestly think there’s a soup I’ve had that I haven’t liked. Unfortunately, the same can’t be said of my kids.
For some reason, it’s always a big fight to get them to eat the soup we make. I don’t ever remember having an aversion to soup as a kid. One of my favorite meals was chili.
This year, however, when I made chili for the first time and handed some to my kids at dinnertime, they gobbled it up (well, they picked out the beans, but whatever). Now, my youngest requests this hearty meal all the time.
This got me thinking about trying other soups they’ve turned up their noses to in the past — like tomato, chicken noodle and potato.
I reached out to friends for soup recipes their kids have tried and loved. Now you can enjoy them too.
Roasted tomato and red pepper soup
Makes 4 servings
1 28-ounce can of diced tomatoes
1 white onion, sliced
1 tablespoon olive oil
6 or 7 garlic cloves, peeled
2 large red bell peppers
Red pepper flakes, to taste (optional)
Salt, to taste
2 teaspoons red wine vinegar
1. Preheat oven to 400 F.
2. Drain canned tomatoes, reserving liquid for the soup. Place tomatoes, garlic cloves and sliced onion on a baking sheet and drizzle with olive oil. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Roast for 20 minutes or until tender. Remove from oven and allow to cool slightly.
3. Arrange red peppers on a rimmed baking sheet and place in oven, on top rack. Broil for 3 to 5 minutes per side or until each side is charred. Rotate and broil until all sides are well charred.
4. Use a paper towel or napkins to remove charred skin leaving a little on the pepper for a smoky flavor. Remove stems and seeds.
5. Add all ingredients, including red wine vinegar, to your blender and puree. (Depending on the size of your blender, you need to work in batches.)
6. Add blended ingredients to a large pot and bring to a boil. Cover and reduce heat to low, and simmer until flavors combine.
7. Serve with croutons or grilled cheese. (Or both.)
Submitted by Kevin Coffey; recipe from robustrecipes.com
Baked potato soup
Makes 8 servings
½ pound of bacon, diced
1 large yellow onion, small-diced
½ cup of flour
8 cups chicken stock
8 medium red potatoes, diced
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
For garnish:
Sour cream
Shredded cheddar cheese
Green onions
1. Saute bacon in a pot over medium heat until crispy. Once cooked, remove from the pot and reserve bacon for garnish.
2. Add onion and cook until translucent, about eight minutes. Add flour and stir to coat onions. Continue to stir, cooking flour for about four minutes.
3. Slowly add chicken stock, stirring until everything is absorbed.
4. Add diced potato and increase heat to high. Heat until the soup begins to boil, then reduce heat to medium and cook until potatoes are tender, about 20 minutes. Stir in shredded cheddar until melted. (Optional: Stir in ½ cup heavy cream.)
Recipe from Sarah Slattery, mom and chef at Slattery Vintage Estates Vineyard and Tasting Room
Chicken taco soup
Makes 6-8 servings
1 pound chicken breasts
2 14.5-ounce cans fat-free reduced-sodium chicken broth
1 can rotel
1 can corn
1 can black beans, drained
8 ounces cream cheese
1 packet Fiesta Ranch dip seasoning
1. Combine everything but the cream cheese into an Instapot and cook for 30 minutes. Next, shred the chicken and add it back in along with the cream cheese
2. If using a crockpot, cook on low for 4 to 5 hours (or on high for 2 to 3 hours). Remove chicken, shred and add it plus the cream cheese back to the soup. Cook until the cream cheese is fully incorporated into the soup.
3. Serve in bowls garnished with sour cream (or plain Greek yogurt), shredded cheese, cilantro, jalapeno, avocado and tortilla strips.
Recipe from Cathy Hirsch of Omaha
Chicken and dumplings
Makes 8 servings
1½ pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts
3 tablespoons butter
2 10.5-ounce cans cream of chicken soup
2 10.5-ounce cans cream of mushroom soup
2 14.5-ounce cans chicken broth
½ onion, diced
2 tablespoons parsley
2 teaspoons pepper
1 teaspoon salt
1 can Grand’s flaky refrigerated biscuits
1 cup frozen peas and carrots (optional)
1. Place chicken in crockpot and add butter to the top. Dump four cans of soup on top of the chicken and butter, and then the cans of chicken broth. Next, add diced onion and parsley.
2. Cover and cook on high for 4 to 5 hours or on low for 8 hours, stirring occasionally.
3. Once chicken is cooked, remove it from the soup, shred it and add it back.
4. Next, cut each biscuit into nine pieces. Stir the biscuits and frozen veggies (if using) carefully into the soup. Cook on high for another hour. Serve and enjoy.
Recipe from Christina Large of Omaha
