4 lessons learned during the pandemic this mom will hold onto forever

Last year, our socially interactive world found ourselves in a place we had never been before. We were forced to stay in our homes indefinitely, and realized we had previously taken so many ordinary things for granted. Things like attending school, going to the movies and shopping aimlessly at the mall.
This period of home isolation tested each of us — and our families — in many different ways. We will never forget the year 2020, but as I navigated the challenges, it also created opportunities for me to rediscover ways to be a better parent, friend, daughter and wife.
It’s remarkable how quickly life has returned to “normal,” but I’m doing my best to build a new normal, one in which I incorporate the important lessons that I learned during the pandemic.
1. Put in an effort to reconnect with important friends. You’ll never regret it. At the beginning of the pandemic, my high school friends and I started a text chain. From different locations across the country, we vented to each other, sought advice and laughed as much as possible at our challenging situations. We had always kept in touch, but it was just the occasional text. However, as we retreated into our homes, those texts became chains that lasted days, then weeks and months. We became each other’s support system outside of our homes. We set up a weekly virtual happy hour after our kids’ bedtime. This happy hour was a consistent tradition for more than a year, and it was undoubtedly the best part of the week. Reconnecting with them was one of the highlights of 2020, and as life becomes busier, I am committed to maintaining that connection.
2. Be resourceful and get creative to entertain your children. This mom definitely doesn’t look down on the iPad form of entertainment for children. With a toddler, a newborn and an 11-year-old stepdaughter, sometimes electronics are the best solution for peace in the household! But during the pandemic, we were spending more time in our house than ever before. Seeing the sadness in my stepdaughter’s eyes about not seeing her friends motivated me to get more creative with fun activities for everyone. We made dance videos (for our eyes only!), created buckets and buckets of slime and invented fun games with random toys around the house. It was easy to find forms of entertainment not related to electronics — we just had to be creative!
3. It’s okay to stay home — you’re not missing out. A product of our social media-obsessed world is a constant feeling that we are missing out on what others are doing. But during the pandemic, it was an equal playing field. We were all stuck at home. Looking back, this quality time at home was truly a blessing. Moving forward, I find myself feeling less guilty staying in with my family.
4. Work harder on relationships to those closest to you. One of the hardest parts of the pandemic was that my parents couldn’t see their grandson (unless outside and socially distant). One night, we started reading books together over Zoom, and a year later, even as things opened back up, we continued to read books together every night. It has been a special way for my son to bond with his Mimi and Papa. It took some work to figure out the kinks of reading books over Zoom, but the payoff has been life-long memories. Turning into a part-time “teacher” also allowed me to work on my relationship with my stepdaughter. We had grown apart after having my first child, but with time to nurture our bond, we were able to develop a new and stronger relationship that continues to flourish.
Like everyone, I’m grateful to be able to return to my life pre-pandemic, but I will always look back on this unique time with my family and friends as one of the most important times in my life. We may have been socially distant, but our common obstacles brought us together. I’ve learned new ways to cultivate relationships, and I plan on carrying those lessons with me for a lifetime.
***
Jamie Wiechman is a mother of two young, rambunctious boys and stepmother to a tween girl living in Omaha with her husband, Seth. She works in marketing, and in her spare time, she enjoys exploring new fitness adventures for moms and finding ways to make parenting more attainable and manageable for everyone.