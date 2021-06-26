4 lessons learned during the pandemic this mom will hold onto forever

2. Be resourceful and get creative to entertain your children. This mom definitely doesn’t look down on the iPad form of entertainment for children. With a toddler, a newborn and an 11-year-old stepdaughter, sometimes electronics are the best solution for peace in the household! But during the pandemic, we were spending more time in our house than ever before. Seeing the sadness in my stepdaughter’s eyes about not seeing her friends motivated me to get more creative with fun activities for everyone. We made dance videos (for our eyes only!), created buckets and buckets of slime and invented fun games with random toys around the house. It was easy to find forms of entertainment not related to electronics — we just had to be creative!

3. It’s okay to stay home — you’re not missing out. A product of our social media-obsessed world is a constant feeling that we are missing out on what others are doing. But during the pandemic, it was an equal playing field. We were all stuck at home. Looking back, this quality time at home was truly a blessing. Moving forward, I find myself feeling less guilty staying in with my family.