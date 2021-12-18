4 lessons this mom learned on her first holiday family vacation

• Unless you have an Uncle Frank McCallister in your family, extended family is a blessing, not a curse. Remember Uncle Frank? The freeloader who constantly yelled at Kevin and dropped snide comments throughout the family’s disastrous trips? He convinced me that having extended family on a holiday vacation is a recipe for disaster. But on our vacation, my parents — our children’s Mimi and Papa — were absolute lifesavers. They went out of their way to make sure the kids were always having fun, and whenever they sensed we were running on empty, they distracted the children to give us a much-needed break. I cannot imagine our trip being so special and memorable without them.

• While the kids should never be left alone like Kevin, parents must find alone time — for their own sanity. With young children, you must get creative with sleeping arrangements on vacation. Both our toddler and baby needed to be in a pack ’n’ play, and neither could sleep in the room alone. So my husband and I were forced to divide and conquer. Since we slept in our children’s rooms, we spent nearly every hour of the day with them. We quickly realized we needed a moment for ourselves each day to reset and recharge. I accomplished this by taking the baby on morning walks. We would also split up at the beach for a short amount of time. One of us would head out for a walk or to grab a bite at the beach restaurant while the other one watched the children. Because our children are so young, it wasn’t possible for us to have a date night — even with the help of my parents. But finding time separately to relax helped us both act as a stronger team.