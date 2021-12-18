4 lessons this mom learned on her first holiday family vacation

When it comes to holiday movies, "Home Alone" is generally a crowd-pleaser. It has stood the test of time, transcending generations to be declared one of the best Christmas movies of all time.
I grew up watching "Home Alone" on repeat, giggling at Kevin McCallister’s antics and watching in dismay and fascination as his mother shouts “Kevin!” upon realizing mid-flight that she forgot her small child at home.
In fact, I blame this holiday gem for my negative perception of family vacations. So when my parents called me earlier this year to invite me and my family to a vacation house in Florida this December, my initial reaction was sheer panic.
My parents were providing us with an amazing opportunity to swim in a pool every day and soak under the sun on gorgeous Florida beaches. Yet all I could think of was how terrified I was to travel with my infant, toddler and tween stepdaughter.
Despite the catchy "Home Alone" theme song playing in my head and visions of myself morphing into Kevin’s mom on the plane, I decided it was time to face the music.
Here are some lessons I learned on our first holiday family vacation:
• In spite of every attempt not to be the McCallister family running through the airport in chaos, you will be. Keep calm and carry small children! We left for the airport three hours ahead of time. Yet, due to a clerical error, we were stuck at the ticket counter for approximately 40 minutes. Goodbye time-cushion. By the time we headed to security, all three children were crying, and we had 20 minutes before our flight would board. What saved us? Wearing my 10-month-old on me, bribing our toddler with candy and a very nice man at TSA who took one look at us and ushered us straight to TSA pre-check.
• Unless you have an Uncle Frank McCallister in your family, extended family is a blessing, not a curse. Remember Uncle Frank? The freeloader who constantly yelled at Kevin and dropped snide comments throughout the family’s disastrous trips? He convinced me that having extended family on a holiday vacation is a recipe for disaster. But on our vacation, my parents — our children’s Mimi and Papa — were absolute lifesavers. They went out of their way to make sure the kids were always having fun, and whenever they sensed we were running on empty, they distracted the children to give us a much-needed break. I cannot imagine our trip being so special and memorable without them.
• While the kids should never be left alone like Kevin, parents must find alone time — for their own sanity. With young children, you must get creative with sleeping arrangements on vacation. Both our toddler and baby needed to be in a pack ’n’ play, and neither could sleep in the room alone. So my husband and I were forced to divide and conquer. Since we slept in our children’s rooms, we spent nearly every hour of the day with them. We quickly realized we needed a moment for ourselves each day to reset and recharge. I accomplished this by taking the baby on morning walks. We would also split up at the beach for a short amount of time. One of us would head out for a walk or to grab a bite at the beach restaurant while the other one watched the children. Because our children are so young, it wasn’t possible for us to have a date night — even with the help of my parents. But finding time separately to relax helped us both act as a stronger team.
• An unplugged alarm clock won’t ruin your trip, but routines will be majorly disrupted. Relax, the memories are worth it. A faulty alarm clock created the drama in both "Home Alone" movies. However, thanks to iPhones, Alexa and countless other technological breakthroughs, this problem doesn’t happen very often anymore. But what is guaranteed to happen on a family vacation is a major disruption in routines, and for small children, this is quite a big issue. The first night of our trip was full of tantrums and our baby never fully adjusted to the time change, waking at 5 a.m. during vacation. But instead of fighting to keep naps on track and bedtimes consistent, we just went with the flow. It then took multiple days for us to get back on track after returning from Florida. Yes, the meltdowns were exhausting and the struggle to get back on track was frustrating, but the memories in between will impact us for a lifetime.
We arrived home last week, and I’m proud to say we all survived our first family vacation with minimal disasters and hundreds of memorable pictures. The biggest lesson I’ve learned? I’ve been reminded again of that age-old saying, “Life isn’t the movies.”
Nope, it’s certainly not. In fact, sometimes it’s better.
***
Jamie Wiechman is a mother of two young, rambunctious boys and stepmother to a tween girl living in Omaha with her husband, Seth. She works in marketing, and in her spare time, she enjoys exploring new fitness adventures for moms and finding ways to make parenting more attainable and manageable for everyone.