4 meal prep tips to help you meet your family's healthy living goals

Does your New Year’s resolution include living a healthy lifestyle? This time of the year, most of us are looking to lose some weight by eating better and exercising.

Did you know that 80 percent of your results will actually come from nutrition? Without a plan, you could be setting yourself up to fail. One of the best ways to help your family become healthier is to make sure to plan your meals each week. Additionally, spending an hour or so on Sundays to meal prep for the week can really help set you and your family up for success! Below are some tips.

• Set aside a time each week to plan your meals. Put it in your planner if you have to. Make a list of your favorite healthy foods. Be sure to choose simple recipes that can be made quickly or in bulk. If you want to save some money, try to use up what you have in the cupboard before you go to buy a completely new recipe. Those kidney beans might help you make a good chili, and that whole chicken that’s in your freezer could go in the crockpot. Pinterest has so many healthy recipes, and it’s easy to search for simple and healthy meals!