4 meal prep tips to help you meet your family's healthy living goals

Does your New Year’s resolution include living a healthy lifestyle? This time of the year, most of us are looking to lose some weight by eating better and exercising.
Did you know that 80 percent of your results will actually come from nutrition? Without a plan, you could be setting yourself up to fail. One of the best ways to help your family become healthier is to make sure to plan your meals each week. Additionally, spending an hour or so on Sundays to meal prep for the week can really help set you and your family up for success! Below are some tips.
• Set aside a time each week to plan your meals. Put it in your planner if you have to. Make a list of your favorite healthy foods. Be sure to choose simple recipes that can be made quickly or in bulk. If you want to save some money, try to use up what you have in the cupboard before you go to buy a completely new recipe. Those kidney beans might help you make a good chili, and that whole chicken that’s in your freezer could go in the crockpot. Pinterest has so many healthy recipes, and it’s easy to search for simple and healthy meals!
• Prepping the same day each week makes sure you stay on schedule and don’t miss days without a plan. Most people use Sundays for rest, relaxation, and meal prep. Making hard boiled eggs, roasting veggies, browning beef or turkey, or grilling some chicken during that time will save you so much time later in the week. The best part is only one day with a kitchen full of large pots and pans to clean up. Cut up your veggies and have fruit washed and ready to grab for healthy snacks. My family is more likely to eat healthy options when they are readily available.
• Stay consistent and make things as easy as possible on yourself. Go to the same store if you can so you know where everything is located and you can get out of there faster. Or, better yet, order online groceries and pick them up. Who doesn’t love shopping for your groceries in your own home in your pajamas when it is -20 degrees outside? It takes some practice knowing the quantity you want to order, but it is worth saving yourself time fighting the crowds each week. Be sure to not let junk food sneak into your shopping cart either. Not having them in the house means not having to use your willpower to avoid it.
• Get the whole family involved. I like to make it a family affair, especially since my kids are old enough to help out. They are perfectly capable of helping with the family meal prep, and it saves me so much time. We like to put on our aprons, turn up the music and connect by working together. Not only does working together create a fun competition, but it also holds you accountable and you’re more likely to stay committed.
All of this meal prepping has a purpose — to help you and your family reach your health and fitness goals. Good luck!
