4 simple steps to make the perfect poached egg

Poached eggs aren’t just a brunch favorite. These days, it’s hard to find a dish any time of day that isn’t topped with this light and fluffy style of egg.
Never poached an egg before? No problem! Just follow these simple steps and scroll through the slideshow for our easy recipes.
Egg Poaching 101:
1. In a 2-quart saucepan, heat 3 inches of water to boiling; reduce to gentle simmer. Add 1 tablespoon vinegar to water.
2. Break one cold egg into a small measuring cup. Holding cup close to water’s surface, carefully pour egg into water. Repeat with remainder of eggs called for in a recipe.
3. Cook uncovered about 3½ minutes or until yolk is slightly runny. Remove egg with slotted spoon.
4. Serve immediately.
TIP: You can poach multiple eggs. Just make sure your saucepan is big enough to keep eggs from touching. Add 30 seconds cooking time for each additional egg. Drain eggs on paper towel to remove excess liquid before transferring to plate.
Below are four poached egg recipes to try:
Ramen and Poached Eggs
Servings: 4
HOW TO MAKE IT:
1. Heat 2-quarts chicken stock to simmering; add 2 tablespoons soy sauce.
2. Add 2 packages Ramen noodles (discard flavoring), 1 can bamboo shoots, 4 baby bok choy, sliced and 3 cups mushrooms, sliced. Cook until tender.
3. Divide into four serving bowls and top each serving with
poached egg.
4. Garnish with sea salt, pepper and 1 shallot, diced.
***
Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Poached Egg
Servings: 2
HOW TO MAKE IT:
1. Wash 1 pound Brussels sprouts in cold water; slice thinly or shred.
2. Put Brussels sprouts in 1-quart zip-top bag; add olive oil, sea salt, pepper and bacon, cooked and chopped to taste. Close bag and shake to coat Brussels sprouts.
3. Transfer Brussels sprouts to cookie sheet and bake at 400 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes or until crisp on the outside and tender on the inside. Shake the pan from time to time to brown evenly.
4. Meanwhile, poach two eggs.
5. Remove Brussels sprouts from oven, plate individual portions and top each with a poached egg. Finish with sea salt and pepper.
***
Poached Egg and Avocado Toast
Servings: 1
HOW TO MAKE IT:
1. Poach 2 eggs.
2. Meanwhile, toast 2 slices sourdough bread and top with ½ avocado, mashed.
3. Top each toast slice with a poached egg.
4. Season with sea salt, pepper and Parmesan cheese to taste; garnish with parsley. Serve immediately.
***
Mushroom and Spinach Hash with Poached Egg
Servings: 2
HOW TO MAKE IT:
1. Prepare 1 package instant mashed potatoes according to package directions (or make your own from scratch).
2. Sautée 2-3 cups spinach leaves, roughly chopped and 2 shallots, diced in 2 tablespoons olive oil. Mix into mashed potatoes.
3. Sautée 2 cups mushrooms, sliced and 1 shallot, diced with butter in another pan.
4. Line bottom of a bowl with potatoes; top with poached egg and mushrooms.
5. Season to taste with sea salt and pepper, garnish with parsley. Serve immediately.