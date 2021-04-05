4 simple steps to make the perfect poached egg

Poached eggs aren’t just a brunch favorite. These days, it’s hard to find a dish any time of day that isn’t topped with this light and fluffy style of egg.

Never poached an egg before? No problem! Just follow these simple steps and scroll through the slideshow for our easy recipes.

Egg Poaching 101:

1. In a 2-quart saucepan, heat 3 inches of water to boiling; reduce to gentle simmer. Add 1 tablespoon vinegar to water.

2. Break one cold egg into a small measuring cup. Holding cup close to water’s surface, carefully pour egg into water. Repeat with remainder of eggs called for in a recipe.

3. Cook uncovered about 3½ minutes or until yolk is slightly runny. Remove egg with slotted spoon.

4. Serve immediately.

TIP: You can poach multiple eggs. Just make sure your saucepan is big enough to keep eggs from touching. Add 30 seconds cooking time for each additional egg. Drain eggs on paper towel to remove excess liquid before transferring to plate.

Below are four poached egg recipes to try:

Ramen and Poached Eggs