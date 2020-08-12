4 speech and language stages to help parents track their child's development

Though the two are often mistaken as being one and the same, speech is actually different from language.
Problems in speech and language can exist by themselves or they can exist together. Below are some differences between speech and language, as well as the stages during speech and language development for a child.
First, what is speech? It's the verbal expression of language – the way sounds and words are formed. Below are some examples:
– Articulating how sounds are made and how to produce sounds in order to form the words correctly, such as the "T" sound for tummy or the "L" sound for love.
– Using vocals and breathing to produce sounds.
– How fluency and rhythm of speech can be affected by hesitations or stuttering.
So what is language? Language is the expressing and receiving of information through verbal, nonverbal and written communication. Examples include:
– What words mean. For example, a star can refer to a bright object in the night sky or a celebrity.
– How to make new words, such as friend, friendly and unfriendly.
– How to put words together to make sentences. For example: "I went shopping today" versus "I shop today."
– Applying the best word combinations in situations. For example, "Would you mind scooting over a little more?" works better than just blurting out "Move!"
Below are general speech and language patterns to help parents keep track of their child’s development.
• Before 12 months: Cooing and babbling are early stages of speech development, and using gestures such as pointing and waving are common. At around 9 months, your baby may begin to form sounds together and say "mama" and "dada." He or she may begin to recognize objects and sounds, such as a bottle, binky or rattle.
• 12 to 15 months: The range and use of different speech sounds will broaden and sometimes be quite spontaneous! Your child will began imitating sounds and saying simple words such as milk or play, and acknowledge simple one-step directions.
• 18 to 24 months: Most toddlers are saying about 20 words by 18 months and 50 or more by the time they turn 2. By age 2, your child will start to combine two or three words to make simple sentences, such as "read book" or "let’s play!" He or she will be able to identify common objects such as animals, toys and body parts, and be able to follow simple commands.
• 2 to 3 years: Your toddler's vocabulary and comprehension should increase greatly and he or she should be able to form simple sentences and questions, as well as understand descriptive concepts such as big versus little, colors and shapes.
When should parents seek help? You should be able to understand about half of a 2-year-old's speech. You should understand approximately three quarters of a 3-year-old's speech. By 4 years old, your child will be mostly understood by all. If you think your child’s speech is delayed, is difficult to understand or isn't making the progress you think your child should in his or her development, talk with your child’s physician.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!