4 steps to increase connection and emotional regulation for your family

The increased amount of togetherness during the past several months has shown families where they are the strongest. Likewise, the cracks in our foundation have also been exposed. If you are like most parents, you’ve likely asked yourself multiple times, “How do I parent in this new space?” Parenting routines are now different and our kids’ school schedules are ever-changing. It feels as though the world we once knew has blown up!
Behavior, both that of our children and our own, should be expected to change in this rapidly evolving landscape. For example, perhaps a normally agreeable teenager is suddenly showing signs of anger. It’s difficult not to be reactive and allow their behavior to trigger an angry reply from you. Being responsive to the changes you notice in your kids eliminates missed opportunities for real connection, during a pandemic and always.
Find out what’s really going on behind newly exhibited behaviors by following these four steps to connection and emotional regulation:
1. Encourage your children to tell you more, how they are feeling, or about situations they find themselves involved in. Ask open-ended questions and listen without reacting. It’s easier said than done but if you can become a safe place for your kids to turn, it pays dividends as they continue to grow.
2. Validate what they tell you, even if you disagree with what is being said. Being seen and heard is a powerful tool for regulating the nervous system. Conveying empathy without judgment acknowledges that their problems matter to you. This alone can become the foundation to a more resilient self-esteem.
3. Explore the feelings generated from the stories you are hearing from your children. What emotions do they evoke in you as the listener/parent? Are you able to identify patterns in their behavior that stem from your own? Whatever information you gleam from these moments is powerful! Self-reflective and mindful parenting provides additional tools for emotional regulation (ours and theirs), and the ability to create a stronger connection.
4. Lastly, problem solve. We often start with the problem solve step by fixing and/or invalidating because we don’t have the time or don’t want to feel our emotions along the way. When children see our willingness to be vulnerable and discuss our emotions in order to find the best solution, they learn to do the same.
Behaviors due to emotional, social, cognitive, or developmental delays are what commonly bring a family to seek help from a pediatric occupational therapist. In our clinic, we utilize therapeutic methods aimed at finding out the why, not just simply changing undesirable behavior. Relationship, regulation, and connection is how we measure success.
For parents who are struggling, our advice is to know it’s perfectly okay not to have all the answers. Just be mindful of the questions and use them as an opportunity to further a connection with your child whenever you are able.
Larry Zier, OTD, OTR/L, owner of Zier Institute in Omaha, is an expert in the areas of sensory integration, emotional regulation and is certified in the DIR/Floortime approach. His passion is working with children, teens and families, helping them to achieve their highest potential physically, emotionally and socially. As a father himself, he strongly believes in the role of family involvement, as well as collaboration with caregivers, teachers and other professionals, as integral to a child’s growth and overall success. For more information, email larry@larryzier.com, call 402-933-2882 or visit their Facebook.
