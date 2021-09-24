4 times I should have acted like my toddler at work

When it comes to issues at work, I admit I’ve felt the need to hold onto a thing or two from the past. Maybe I just need to be like Austin and forget about it and jump back in the water with reckless abandonment.

My toddler doesn’t always feel the need to share.

Since his little brother joined our family seven months ago, I have constantly been emphasizing the importance of sharing to my little one. But sometimes it’s not really necessary.

For example, recently his sister was playing with his train “Pop It Fidget” (the new “it” toy for toddlers and tweens alike), and he exclaimed, “Mine!” Sitting next to his sister was a tub of 15 of her very own “Pop Its.” So, in this instance, Austin was right. He didn’t need to share. I always feel the need to share in the workplace when it comes to sharing credit for an accomplishment. But sometimes, if I deserve the sole credit, then it is absolutely fine not to share. In fact, I can think of many situations where sharing credit resulted in me downplaying my achievements to my detriment.

My toddler unabashedly shows his love to everyone.