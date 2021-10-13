4 tips for reducing, treating eyestrain in both children and adults

With booming technological advances in the world today, prolonged use of digital devices has increased eyestrain dramatically for both adults and children. Common causes include digital devices, reading, being exposed to bright, dim or glaring light, and eye problems such as dry eyes, allergies or uncorrected vision.

How is eyestrain treated?

Individuals who look at screens two or more hours in a row on a daily basis are at the greatest risk for eyestrain issues. Treatments generally consist of making changes in daily habits and living environment.

Consider these tips to reduce eyestrain:

1. Adjust position and lighting. Lighting and glare can make it difficult to see properly. When on a desktop, position the monitor about an arm's length away and have the top of the screen at or just below eye level. Adjust the contrast, brightness and size of the text to enhance viewing experience. Position the light source directly on the reading material. When reading at a desk, use a shaded light positioned in front to keep light from shining directly into the eyes. Try to keep the room softly lit when watching television, with shades drawn to prevent harsh glares.