4 tips for supporting a child with depression

Depression affects kids in a variety of ways and can be situational or a constant in their life.

There are a few things parents can do to help keep depression at bay and help their kids through this challenging time. Here are a few tips:

1. Implement routine and schedules for your kids throughout the day. For example, try to eat meals and snacks at similar times during the day. If your kids are school-age, implement a study hour at the same time each day. Sleeping habits are important to your kids’ health and mood, so implement a bedtime routine and try to have your kids in bed and waking up at the same times each day. This consistency in routine gives kids something to depend on while keeping them healthy at the same time.

2. Encourage healthy habits for your kids. Maintain good eating and sleeping habits, but also exercise and activity. Get your kids outside at least 20 minutes each day by taking a walk, going to a park, running around in the backyard, etc. Keeping our kids’ bodies active and getting fresh air can improve their moods and help with feelings of depression.