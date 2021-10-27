4 tips to help kids — and their parents — adjust to the end of daylight saving time

As you and your family prepare to "fall back" on Nov. 7, make sure you're prepared to make the transition as easy as possible. There are several tips and tricks to ensure that added hour doesn't result in a completely messed up sleep schedule.

1. Gradually shift bedtime. Before daylight saving time ends on Nov. 7 — ideally, start one week ahead depending on how sensitive your child is to adjustments to their sleep — push your child's bedtime 10 to 15 minutes later every two days. This applies to naps, too. So if your child usually goes to bed at 8 p.m., tuck him or her into bed around 8:15 on Oct. 31. Then bump it up to 8:30 p.m. on Monday, 8:45 p.m. on Wednesday and 9 p.m. on Friday. By Sunday, your little one will be used to going to bed at the new time — now 8 p.m. Of course, if your child isn't sensitive to any change in their sleep schedule, you might not have to do anything at all.