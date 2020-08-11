4 unique ways to help your child learn the alphabet

I will never forget the excitement I felt when my oldest son, Sam, said his ABCs by himself for the first time. I was so proud. He didn’t say half the letters right and he got stuck a couple of times, but it was the cutest thing ever.

Today, my 3-year-old, Elliott, is starting to learn his ABCs. He can sing the song by himself and now we’re working on ways to get him to know each letter on its own. If you’re trying to find unique ways to get your child interested and excited about learning the alphabet, here are a few ideas.

Alphabet scavenger hunt

This suggestion came from Sam’s kindergarten teacher and we loved it. The idea is to have your child go around the house (or outside) and collect objects that start with each letter of the alphabet. This will probably take awhile and require your help with a few letters.

Once your child has collected everything, lay out alphabet flash cards and have your child match the letter on the flash card with the name of the object. Then have your child say the relationship aloud: “A is for apple,” “B is for boat,” etc.

Playdough letters