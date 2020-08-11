4 unique ways to help your child learn the alphabet

I will never forget the excitement I felt when my oldest son, Sam, said his ABCs by himself for the first time. I was so proud. He didn’t say half the letters right and he got stuck a couple of times, but it was the cutest thing ever.
Today, my 3-year-old, Elliott, is starting to learn his ABCs. He can sing the song by himself and now we’re working on ways to get him to know each letter on its own. If you’re trying to find unique ways to get your child interested and excited about learning the alphabet, here are a few ideas.
Alphabet scavenger hunt
This suggestion came from Sam’s kindergarten teacher and we loved it. The idea is to have your child go around the house (or outside) and collect objects that start with each letter of the alphabet. This will probably take awhile and require your help with a few letters.
Once your child has collected everything, lay out alphabet flash cards and have your child match the letter on the flash card with the name of the object. Then have your child say the relationship aloud: “A is for apple,” “B is for boat,” etc.
Playdough letters
This is a great sensory activity. Start by having your child form each letter of the alphabet in playdough or clay and name a few things that start with that letter. Then have fun squishing the letter and moving on to the next one.
ABC foods
Find pre-packaged foods containging the alphabet letters (cereal, soups, crackers) or make your own with alphabet cookie cutters. Talk about each letter as your child eats it.
Letter hunt
This one is similar to a scavenger hunt but instead of collecting objects that start with each letter of the alphabet, you simply look for them out in the world. So while you’re on that neighborhood walk, be sure to stop at signs and see what letters they hold. Don’t forget to check license plates too!
